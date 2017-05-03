CL boys move record to 6-2

(Above) Hunter Gerhardt picked up a win Monday night, 10-8. He also picked up a doubles win with partner Drew Enke.

The Clear Lake boys tennis team improved its record to 6-2 with a solid 8-1 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg Monday, April 24.

The Lions claimed five of six singles matches and all three doubles matches for the lopsided victory.

“The guys overall played well,” said Coach Rich Peters. “It was a very windy day to start. The team adjusted well to the conditions.”

Singles

Jacob Peterson (CL) over Aaron Price 10-3

Mac Adams (CL) over Jacob Abbas 10-5

Hunter Gerhardt (CL) over Eike Sutor 10-8

Aaron Blum (CL) over Jayden Terrill 10-2

Drew Enke (CL) over Nate Hemann 10-3

Alec Oberhauser over Carter Olk (CL) 10-3

Doubles

Peterson/Adams (CL) over Price/Terrill 10-6

Gerhardt/Enke (CL) over Abbas/Sutor 10-5

Blum/Olk (CL) over Hemann/Grant Truax 10-5

JV Doubles

Noah Mason/Duke Olthoff lost 6-4

Erik McHenry/Jackson Loge won 6-1

Noah Copney/Gage Bendickson won 6-2

Garrett Gannon/Andrew Kallenbach lost -2

JV Singles

Noah Mason lost 6-3

Duke Olthoff won 6-2