CL boys golf team places second at “Dutch Masters”

The Clear Lake boys participated in an Iowa version of the famed Masters Golf Tournament on Friday, April 7. The Lions played at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella at the “Dutch Masters.”

Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck nearly came away wearing the coveted Green Jacket. Storbeck, a senior, lost a three-hole playoff to Oskaloosa’s Spencer Tucker. Both players carded 73s in regulation.

“He played a spectacular round,” said Coach Eric Perry. “He caught a bad break on the 15th hole. Thomas hit his ball near a hazard. He couldn’t find his ball, so he took his hazard penalty, only to walk about 10-yards further and find it in the rough. Since he called a penalty on himself and proceeded, he could not use his first ball.”

Kyle Calaguas and Tate Storbeck also played well for the Lions, but according to the coach, there was not a

