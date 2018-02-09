CL boys claim conference crown

(Above) Jared Penning uses his bulk to battle for position during Tuesday night’s game against Iowa Falls-Alden. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake boys captured the North Central Conference championship outright Friday night with a win on the road at Fort Dodge St. Edmond. The Lions, now 15-4, have two game remaining in the regular season before they begin to concentrate on their next goal— a State Tournament berth.

CL 72, IF-A 53

The Lions got off to a fast start and then held off Iowa Falls-Alden, 72-53, Tuesday night, Jan. 30.

Clear Lake started off quick, leading 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

“We were able to build a 10 point lead at one point in the second quarter, but we knew Iowa Falls would be scrappy and they were,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley.

The Cadets fought back and left the Lions clinging to a 28-26 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter Clear Lake was able to keep pressure on the Cadets, forcing turnovers and keeping the tempo their favor. With the help of some Cadet turnovers, the Lions had a couple of 7-0 runs to pad their lead. They outscored the visitor 26-13 in the final quarter for the 19-point win.

Zach Lester led the Lions with 37 points, five assists and five steals. Tate Storbeck had a career high with 14 points, including some big shots in the second half.

Coach Ainley noted Sean