CL boys capture NCC X-C title

Clear Lake’s varsity boys were able to hold off a hard charging Humboldt team to place first in the North Central Conference Championship held at Algona Tuesday, Oct. 10. The top three teams were: Clear Lake with 38 points, Humboldt with 40 points and Webster City with 89 points.

“Humboldt sent all of its seven runners out at a very fast pace and forced Clear Lake’s runners to adjust accordingly. If the race had ended at the one or two-mile mark the outcome could have been very different,” said Clear Lake Coach Nick DiMarco. “Over the last mile the Clear Lake runners pushed up and passed many people, improving their score one runner at a time. The amount of grit and determination the Lions showed was remarkable. I was very proud of the toughness our guys showed tonight. It will serve them well at the District Meet Thursday.”

Three of Clear Lake’s runners earned All-Conference honors.

Senior Sam Pedelty was Conference champion, finishing first in 16:56.

“Sam has been incredibly consistent all year long and is a great example to younger runners. Sam set his site on winning the conference championship a year ago. His hard work and mileage over the summer helped him to meet this goal,” said Coach DiMarco.