CL and GHV runners compete in State Cross Country Meet

GHV’s Reece Smith claims Class 2A title

By Michelle Watson

Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had runners that competed in the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Lakeside Golf Course, in Fort Dodge.

GHV’s Reece Smith ended his reign as being a runner-up and claimed the Class 2A title. Smith, a senior, finished second at the State Meet two years in a row. This year his time of 16:00.7 was more than fast enough to claim the top honor, as George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s Joe Anderson, also a senior, finished as runner-up with a time of 16:22.2. Treynor senior Jerry Jorgenson took third at 16:32.6. Tipton won the team title. Bellevue and Sioux Center finished second and third, respectively.

Also competing for GHV in the boys race was sophomore Jake Hejlik. Hejlik placed 82nd with a time of 18:24.7. As a whole, the race was faster than last season, when Hejlik ran the course in 18:30.5. Last year, that time was good enough to earn him a 65th place finish. Although his placement was higher, his time was faster.

Abby Christians, a sophomore, was the lone Cardinal girl at the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet. Christians made her school proud by finishing in 12th place, good enough to claim a medal Christians completed the course in 20:01.3. As a freshman, Christians was 26th with a time of 20:33.6.

Clear Lake was represented at the 3A State Meet by senior Eric Faught and sophomore Justin Wright. Faught placed 95th with a time of 18:00. Wright wasn’t far behind, placing 107th with a time of 18:12.

“Eric capped off his high school cross country career with his fourth trip to the State Meet. This was Justin’s second time running in this meet. His first as an individual qualifier. Immediately after the race, Justin was already talking about training for next year’s meet. I am very proud of the effort and commitment that they both put forth to make it to the State Championship,” said Coach Nick DiMarco.

The Lions were a Class 2A qualifier last year and finished 15th as a team.