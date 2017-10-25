Chickasaws claim Class 2A District 2 title by dealing the Lions a loss

(Above) Back from an injury, Clear Lake’s Speed Toyne breaks through to pick up some ground yards for the Lions. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The New Hampton Chickasaws dealt the Clear Lake Lions a blow Friday night, posting a 14-7 victory to claim the Class 2A District 2 title based on head-to-head play. However, Lions Coach Jared DeVries said the loss will make his team stronger when the post-season begins Friday. The Lions (7-2, 6-1) will host Waukon (8-1, 6-1) in the 2A opening round at 7 p.m. Friday. Waukon finished as runner-up to Cascade, Western Dubuque (9-0, 7-0), in District 4.

DeVries was quick to give New Hampton credit for out-playing the Lions in the district finale, saying his team simply did not play well in any aspect of the game.

“But this team overcomes adversity,” said the coach. “We will get better.”

The Lions, who entered the game ranked fourth, got their only score in the game in the first quarter. Clear Lake dominated the first 12-minutes, compiling 128-yards of offense while holding the Chickasaws to zero. Quarterback Jaylen DeVries directed a 10-play 85-yard drive that culminated in an exciting 28-yard touchdown pass play to Zach Lester. Lester deftly tipped the ball, then came down with it despite double coverage.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for New Hampton. They finally picked up their second first down of the night, but were held on each of their four possession. The Lions defense repeatedly pressured the Chickasaw quarterback, sacking him four times before halftime for a total net loss of 31-yards.

By the break, the Lions had accumulated 145-yards of offense, while the defense held their opponent to a mere 30-yards.

But the Chickasaws emerged from the break with a new game plan which provided them with enough offense for the win. Meanwhile, the Clear Lake offense continued to sputter and often shot themselves in the foot with penalties.

The Lions went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, while the New Hampton signal caller kept the ball himself for the majority of an eight-play, 43-yard drive which put the Chickasaws on the board, 7-6. The extra-point kick was muffed, leaving the Lions clinging to a one-point lead barely three-minutes into the second half.

The Lion sideline and stands held its collective breath midway through the third period when Lester, while returning a punt, was flattened. A personal foul for unnecessary roughness was called and Lester was helped to the bench for medical evaluation. Cheers went out as Lester returned to the field a few plays later.

The Lions had the wind at their backs in the final quarter and seemed primed for another score, but the drive stalled after three incompletions and a holding penalty.

New Hampton seized the opportunity and effectively mixed their run and pass game to move the ball down to the Lion five in eight plays. The 70-yard scoring drive put New Hampton on top, 12-7, and a quarterback keeper was good for the two-point conversion, 14-7.

An interception halted a Lion drive which started at the 29 and progressed past mid-field by the halfway point of the final quarter.

The Lion defense rose to the occasion and clamped down on the Chickasaws, forcing a punt on their first possession. But as the New Hampton quarterback called out, the Lions jumped offsides, giving the visitor a new set of downs. The Lions stopped the next set, but by then the clock had run down to under two-minutes.

DeVries quickly rattled off two completions to Lester which moved the Lions to mid-field, but a short run was followed by three straight incompletions and New Hampton took over with nothing more to do than kneel down and celebrate a District championship.

The final statistics showed Clear Lake outgaining the Chickasaws 254 to 168-yards. DeVries has 211-yards on 15-for-32 passing. He threw two interceptions in the game.

Lester had his top receiving performance of the season with 162-yards on 10 receptions. Drew Enke caught three passes fort 24-yards and Nick Danielson had two for 25-yards.

Senior Speed Toyne, back after weeks out with an injury, carried 18 times for 69-yards. Alex Snelling was the only other Lion with positive yardage on the ground. He rushed eight times for 16-yards.