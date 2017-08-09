Charity golf tournament planned

Clear Lake golfers Thomas Storbeck (left) and Emily Snelling are pictured with Beckett Peterson, a Clear Lake elementary student that is battling health problems. Teachers and friends of Beckett’s family are organizing Four Person Best Shot Charity Golf Tournament to be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clear Lake. Funds are being raised to purchase a wheel chair accessible vehicle for Peterson’s family. Storbeck, Snelling and other members of the high school golf teams will be on hand to help players with their drives on the number one tee for a donation to Beckett. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The $50 fee covers 18 holes of golf and use of a cart. A social time that will be open to the public will be held at the conclusion of the golf outing. Call or text Nancy Halford at 641-529-1252 for more information.