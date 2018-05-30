Cards win one; drop three

(Above) GHV’s Anthony Sherwood slides safely into base, as a Northwood-Kensett player tries to make a play. The Cardinals topped Northwood-Kensett, 5-3. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team started its season a bit shaky. The team won its first outing, but dropped the next three.

On Thursday, May 24, the Cardinals hosted Northwood-Kensett. GHV won the contest 5-3.

Newman Catholic dominated the Cardinals on Friday, May 25, in a 15-0 blowout.

On Monday, May 28, the team competed at the St. Edmond Memorial Day Tournament. GHV went 0-2 on the day, with losses to St. Edmond and Newell-Fonda. The team lost to St. Edmond, 9-2. The score was closer against Newell-Fonda, but once again the Cardinals found themselves on the losing side, 9-8.

Editor’s note: More baseball results were not made available by press time.