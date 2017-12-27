Cards roll over Eagle Grove and Humboldt

(Above) GHV’s Ryan Meyers does a reverse lay-up to record two of his 18-points in Thursday night’s game against Humboldt. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Two big wins right before the holiday break moved Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s record to 5-2, 7-3.

GHV 76, Eagle Grove 31

The Cardinals put together one of their best all-around games of the season when they topped Eagle Grove (4-2, 6-2) in Top of Iowa Conference action on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“Eagle Grove is one of the hottest teams in our conference with some very good shooters. We knew we had to be aware of who we were guarding and who we could help,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

Eagle Grove didn’t own up to that reputation in the first half, as GHV blew them out of the water in the first quarter, outscoring them 18-2. Nick Joynt had the hot hand, dumping in nine of the Cardinals’ 18-points.

The Eagles didn’t score again until mid-way through the second quarter when they connected on a three-point shot. Ryan Meyers had a good stretch, connecting on two three-point shots and two field goals, 40-13. Jared Graham ended the half sinking four free-throws to take a comfortable 49-21 lead into the half.

“The guys did a great job all four quarters switching, closing out, and getting on the glass,” said Albertson. On offense, the boys moved the ball well and found the open man.”

The second half was more of the same, with GHV outscoring the Eagles 14-6 in the third quarter and 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

Coach Albertson praised the play of Colton Schroeder and Ray Cataldo, who came off the bench and provided some nice shots.

Nick Joynt and Ryan Meyers led the scoring onslaught with 22-points apiece. Schroeder added 10 and Cataldo had eight.

James Betz led the team under the basket with eight rebounds. He also had three blocked shots and two assists. Joynt hauled in seven rebounds and Meyers grabbed five.

Connor Burke led the team in assists with five. Graham dished out four. Burke and Meyers led the team in steals with three apiece.

GHV 68, Humboldt 56

With Ryan Meyers stretching the floor hitting threes and Nick Joynt and James Betz going to work on the inside, it was no wonder the Cardinals defeated Humboldt (2-6) on Thursday night, Dec. 21.

“It is tough to get up for a non-conference game a day before the holiday break. We had a sluggish start, but the guys stuck to the game plan,” said Coach Joe Albertson. “Our team did a nice job finding the mismatches and building a nice lead.”

The Cardinals took a slight 6-4 lead to open the game. Humboldt worked hard and sunk a three-point shot and two free throws to take their only lead of the game, 9-8. Nick Joynt answered that with a shot and the Cardinals began to roll to collect an 18-13 first quarter lead.

Two free throws to open the second quarter brought the Wildcats to within three, 18-15. Ryan Meyers sunk a pair of treys to build the lead, 26-15. James Betz ended the first half with two free throws and a 36-21 lead.

Humboldt made some adjustments at half time and outscored the Cardinals 20-19 in the third quarter