Cards roll over C-G-D in Class 2A District final

(Above) Sophomore James Betz is heads above the competition in Tuesday night’s game. Betz had a good night, pumping in 16-points for the Cardinals.

The fifth rated (2A) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys showed the crowd while they are still in the mix, as they soundly defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday night, Feb. 27, in Forest City, in the Class 2A District final.

“We knew Clarion would give us a good game,” said Coach Joe Albertson. “They play with a lot of confidence and have played well in the past three weeks.”

James Betz opened the first quarter with a bucket and a three to give GHV a 5-1 lead. Ryan Meyers sunk back-to-back baskets to end the period with a 16-9 lead.

The second quarter got a little sloppy for the Cardinals, as the Cowboys went on a 14-2 run over 4:18. C-G-D took a one-point lead with 1:02 remaining in the half. Meyers sunk a three to end the half with a two-point Cardinal advantage, 27-25.

“We struggled defending the ball handler on ball screens in the first half. We gave up too much space to their shooters,” said Albertson.

Adjustments were made at the half and GHV, who is characteristically a third quarter team, found a way to open up the game. Hot shooting helped the Cards to outscore the Cowboys 24-9.

The scoring was more balanced in the fourth quarter, but the damage had been done in the third, and GHV picked up the 67-48 victory and moved on to the Class 2A Substate final on Saturday night.

“In the second half, we did a much better job on those ball screens,” said Albertson.

Meyers, a 6’4” junior, had an awesome night for the Cards, recording 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. He was six-for-10 from the floor and he was seven-of-nine from the free-throw line. Betz, a sophomore, also had a good night with 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocked shots.

Other scoring leaders included Nick Joynt with eight and Johnny O’Connor added seven. Holden Hutcheson and Chase Theobald had five points apiece.

Joynt also had three assists and five rebounds. Hutcheson contributed three assists and one steal.

The win gave the Cardinals 19 consecutive wins and more importantly, the chance for revenge against Osage in the Substate final played Saturday, Feb. 25, in Clear Lake.