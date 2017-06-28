Cards rebound to pick up four wins

(Above) GHV’s Ryley Kozisek connects at the plate. The Cardinals topped Lake Mills, 3-1, on Friday, June 23 -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a week of ups and downs for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team, as they dropped a game early in the week to Newman, but rebounded to pick up four wins, before dropping two games at a tournament on Saturday. The Cardinals moved their record to 14-8.

Newman 12, GHV 0

The Newman Knights blanked the Cardinals on Tuesday, June 20. Newman started strong and ended strong in the 12-0 shut-out.

The Knights had big second and fifth innings, scoring four runs in each inning.

Anthony Sherwood recorded the loss for the Cardinals. He threw four innings, giving up nine runs, 12 hits and striking out two. Sam Childress pitched one inning. He gave up three hits, three runs and struck out one.

The Cardinals had a hard time getting the bats going. Nine batters were struck out by the Newman pitcher. Landon Dalbeck led the team at the plate with two hits. Dane Whipple, Sherwood, Colton Schroeder, Ryan Meyers and Ryley Kozisek all managed one hit apiece.

GHV 2, Bishop-Garrigan 0

Wednesday night’s game shone a bright light on GHV’s pitcher, Colton Schroeder, he did a fine job on the mound, allowing no runs and giving up only five hits, while striking out four, in the 2-0 victory.

The Cards got on the board first. Landon Dalbeck singled on a ground ball to center field that brought Dane Whipple across the plate.

The second run came in the second inning when Cade Bamrick singled on a line drive to left field that brought in Ryley Kozisek. Those two runs is all it took for the Cardinals to win the game.

Kozisek had a solid night at bat, with three hits. Bamrick, Anthony Sherwood and Dalbeck all had one hit apiece.

GHV 9, B-K 8

It was a hard fought game on Thursday, June 19, but the Cardinals never gave up, as they came from behind for the 9-8 victory late in the game.

The Cardinals recorded 12 hits and the Broncos seven in the high-scoring showdown.

B-K got up 6-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning. The Cardinals got it going from there, recording five runs. A single with bases loaded by Ryley Kozisek brought in Colton Schroeder and Ryan Meyers to get the scoring started. Brady Hess doubled on a line drive and brought in Kozisek. Conner Burke scored on a pitcher balk and the final run was scored by Hess on a wild pitch.

The score was knotted, 8-8 heading