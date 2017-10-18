Cards rally for one win on the week

(Above) GHV’s Morgan Westendorf takes a set during Tuesday night’s game against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. Westendorf ended the night with four kills. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a tough week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team, as they dropped three games, but rallied to pick up one win at a tournament held on Saturday.

C-G-D 3, GHV 0

The Cardinals dropped three games at home against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

C-G-D won with match scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-15.

Jackie Van Oort led the team at the net with five kills and one block. Morgan Westendorf had four kills and Taylor Gerdes ended with three kills and two blocks.

Bretta Carolus and Van Oort led the team in digs with five apiece. Bailee Frayne and Maddie Williams ended with four apiece.

Bailee Frayne had 10 assists. She also had one block.

Van Oort also led the team at the service line, serving at 100 percent with nine points. Morgan Ryerson and Ashley Markla were also perfect from the service line, with seven points apiece. Ryerson had two ace serves and Marcela had one. Williams served up six points, while Frayne collected five points from the service line.

GHV Tournament

On Saturday, the Cardinals hosted a tournament where they went 1-2 on the day.

GHV lost the opening game of the tournament to Central Springs with scores of 21-7 and 21-17.

Taylor Gerdes and Jackie Van Oort led the team in kills with three apiece.

Bailee Frayne had six assists and three digs to lead the team in those categories.

Ashley Markla and Morgan Ryerson led the team at the service line. Markla finished with six points and two aces, while Ryerson had five points on serve and one ace. Frayne accounted for five points from the service line.

The Cardinals had some success against Newman Catholic, winning both matches, 21-13 and 21-10. A strong serving performance by the team was the main reason for the win.

The Knights couldn’t stop Bretta Carolus at the service line. She collected 15 points on serve, with two aces. Ryerson had six points and two aces. Van Oort and Maddie Williams had five points apiece at the service line and Williams had one ace.

Van Oort was a team leader with six kills and five digs. Gerdes also finished with six kills.

Frayne set up the kills with 14 assists. She also had two digs.

GHV fell to West Fork in the final game, 0-2. West Fork won with scores of 21-9 and 21-18.

Van Oort had a great game with eight kills and one block. Ryerson and Gerdes knocked down three kills each.

Carolus led the team in digs with four and Markla had three.

Frayne finished with 13 assists.

Carolus had a successful night from the service line with eight points and two aces. Frayne, Ryerson and Van Oort all collected four points from the service line

“Our second sets against both Central Springs and West Fork were our most competitive sets of the day,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

he team opens Class 3A - Region 4 play on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at home against Clear Lake. Game time is 7 p.m.

“Going into Regional play, we need to get out strong and push points from the beginning,” said Edwards.