Cards plow over North Union, 74-34

It was game on from tip-off to the final buzzer, as the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys rolled over North Union on Friday, Feb. 2. The Cardinals (14-2, 17-3) picked up a 74-34 road win against North Union (4-12, 4-15). The win helped the Cardinals to accomplish something that hasn’t happened in 54-years, and that is back-to-back conference titles. After the first few weeks of conference play GHV was in fourth place, but hard work and tenacity paid big dividends by the end of the season.

“The guys pushed the ball, attacked the rim and kept the pressure up. Our intensity did not dip throughout the game,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

Another highlight of the game was James Betz being only the ninth Cardinal in school history to grab over 500 career rebounds.

Betz and Ryan Meyers got the game going by scoring the first seven points of the game before North Union got on the board. The Cardinal defense held the Warriors to just five first-quarter points, while GHV pumped in 26.

North Union scored the first basket of the second quarter, but that was followed by a 12-point run for the Cardinals, 38-7. GHV took a comfortable 44-19 lead into the break.

The third quarter was all GHV, as they outscored the Warriors 20-6 to take a 64-25 lead into the final quarter. The fourth quarter was tighter, with the GHV bench seeing plenty of action in the 74-34 victory.

Turnovers plagued North Union, as they gave up 30 points on mistakes. GHV also scored 17-points on put-backs, while North Union had none.

Betz had a phenomenal night, recording a double-double with 17-points and 10 rebounds. He also had two steals, two blocked shots and one assist.

Meyers also had a strong game with 16-points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Twelve players contributed to the score. Nick Joynt and Ray Cataldo had eight points apiece. Colton Schroeder and Matthew Heinemann had six and five points respectively.

Other rebound leaders included Joynt and Heinemann with three boards apiece. Schroeder led the team in assists with six. Joynt, Cataldo and Connor Burke all had four assists. Burke also grabbed three steals.

The Cardinals face Clear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 8, for a non-conference tilt before post-season gets underway. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake. The Cardinals have a bye in the first round of Class 2A District #5 basketball tournament. They will face the winner of the Osage vs. Central Springs game on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in Forest City.

“We have made a great run and I couldn’t be prouder. Now we go back to work on the next part of our season,” said Albertson.