Cards pick-up three big wins

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team dropped a close contest, but followed that up with three wins to move their record to 16-11.

Eagle Grove 2, GHV 1

It was a battle of pitchers on Monday, June 26, when GHV traveled to Eagle Grove. The low-scoring showdown ended with the Eagles on top, 2-1.

The Cardinals got on the board first in the top of the third inning. Dane Whipple advanced to third on a wild pitch. Landon Dalbeck singled on a line drive, that drove Whipple in.

Eagle Grove scored two runs in the bottom of the third, one on an error and another by a runner stealing home. Neither team was able to score to rest of the game and Eagle Grove claimed the victory.

The Cardinals did outhit the Eagles. GHV recorded five hits, while the Eagles only connected on three.

Colton Schroeder took the loss for GHV. He went six innings, surrendering two runs, three hits and striking out nine.

Dalbeck led the team at the plate, going two-for-three with one RBI. One of Dalbeck’s hits was a double.

Whipple connected on a double, while Ryan Meyers and Schroeder both had a single.

GHV 6, Clarion-Goldfield 5

A walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed GHV to post a 6-5 victory over Clarion-Goldfield on Tuesday, June 27.