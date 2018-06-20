Cards move record to 5-5

(Above) GHV’s Anthony Sherwood started on the mound against Algona on Tuesday, June 12. The game ended in a 2-2 draw due to inclement weather. Sherwood was the only Cardinal to get a hit in the game. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team picked up two wins and one loss in action last week, moving their record to 5-5.

GHV 2, Algona 2

Inclement weather put an end to the GHV vs. Algona game on Tuesday, June 12. The game ended in a 2-2 draw in the top of the seventh inning.

Algona got on the board early, scoring two runs in the first inning.

The Cards scored in the fifth inning on an Anthony Sherwood single that drove in Brady Hess. Ryan Meyers scored GHV’s second run in the bottom of the sixth.

Sherwood was the only Cardinal to garner a hit in the game.

Sherwood started the game on the mound, pitching four innings. He have up two hits and two runs. He struck out four. Colton Schroeder pitched one inning, allowing two hits and striking out three. Sam Wood and Brady Hess also saw time on the mound.

GHV 4, Rockford 0

GHV’s Colton Schroeder pitched a shut-out on Wednesday, June 13, when GHV defeated Rockford, 4-0. Schroeder also struck out 10 batters in the Cardinal victory.

Schroeder got things going on offense when he smacked a double in the bottom of the second. Brody Boehnke singled on a line drive to right field, allowing Schroeder to score. Another run was scored on a single line drive by Caden Vitek, bringing in Jack Ermer and giving GHV a 2-0 lead.

A double by Jared Shaw in the third inning brought in Ryan Meyers and Schroeder, giving GHV its final two runs of the game. The final three innings were scoreless by both teams for the final 4-0 Cardinal win.

Schroeder led the team at the plate, going two-for-three and scoring two runs. He also had two stolen bases. Landon Dalbeck, Meyers, Shaw, Boehnke and Vitek all had one hit apiece.

Shaw led the team with two RBIs. Boehnke and Vitek had one RBI apiece.

Lake Mills 10, GHV 7

Despite the hot bat of Anthony Sherwood, who connected on two home runs