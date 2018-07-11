Cards fold in opening round

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team wrapped up its 2018 season with a loss in the opening round of the Class 3A Region 2 softball tournament.

Algona 7, GHV 3

The Cardinals bowed out early in the Class 3A Region 2 softball tournament when they fell to Algona in the opening round on Tuesday, July 3, in Algona.

GHV got off on the right foot, scoring one run in the first inning on a fielder’s choice by Nicole Upmeyer that allowed Jillian Heitland to score. The Bulldogs scored a run in each of the first and second innings to take a 2-1 lead. The Cardinals got back on the board in the third inning when Megan Oetken knocked a homer that also brought in Heitland for 3-2 lead.

Algona took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. They sealed the win with a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Algona had a strong night at the plate, collecting 10 runs to GHV’s five.

Maddie Graham suffered the loss for the Cardinals. She lasted six innings, allowing 10 hits and striking out three.

Heitland led the team at the plate for GHV. She was three-for-four and scored two runs. Oetken and Upmeyer were the only other players to manage hits.

Oetken led the team with two RBIs. Upmeyer had one RBI.

Bishop Garrigan 5, GHV 3

The Cardinals got behind early and were never able to make up ground as they fell, 5-3, to Bishop Garrigan on Friday, June 29, in the final game of the regular season.

The Golden Bears came out swinging, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a home run that brought in three runs.

The Cards didn’t get on the board until the fourth inning. Kylie Hughes hit a hard ground ball to left field and Megan Oetken scored. Trinity Smith brought in the next run on a line drive to left field. Hughes scored the run.

GHV tried to rally in the seventh inning, but could only manage one run. Jillian Heitland scored on a fielder’s choice by Sadie Oulman.

After the first inning, the Cards held Bishop Garrigan scoreless for the remainder of the day.

Maddie Graham took the loss on the mound. She pitched the entire game, allowing nine hits. She struck out six and walked one.

The Cardinals connected on 11 hits. Oetken led the charge with two hits, one being a double. Heitland and Nicole Upmeyer also had two hits. Smith, Oulman, Hughes, Graham and Kaitlyn Robinson had one hit apiece.

Smith, Oulman and Hughes had RBIs.

The Cardinals were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error in the field. Oetken led the defense with seven plays.

The Cardinals ended their season with a 6-18 record. The team says good-bye to only one senior, Jillian Heitland.