Cards face tough opponent in Southeast Valley

(Ab0ve) GHV’s Landon Dalbeck gets a tackle during Friday night’s game. The Cardinals fell to Southeast Valley, 42-22. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team gave it their all in Friday night’s game against Southeast Valley, a tough opponent with a 5-2 record.

“We started a little slow, but continued to battle,” said Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp. “I’m very proud of how the team never gave up.”

The going was tough for the Cardinals from the very beginning. The Jaguars scored on their first possession. The PAT failed for a 6-0 early lead.

The Cardinals went four-and-out on the next possession. The night began to look like it was going to be a long one for GHV when Southeast Valley scored again on its next possession. The conversion run was good for a 14-0 lead.

Again, the Cardinals went four-and-out on their next possession. Jace Pringnitz sacked SEV’s quarterback for a 15-yard loss and caused a fumble. A 25-yard pass from Landon Dalbeck to Isaac Knutson kept the GHV drive a live. Dalbeck finished off the drive with a one-yard run into the end zone for the Cardinal’s first TD of the game. Pringnitz ran the ball in for two extra points, 14-8.

The Jaguars scored two more times in the second quarter. Southeast Valley scored early in the second quarter, 22-8. The final touchdown was part of a pass interception SEV capitalized on to take a 28-8 lead into the break.

If the Cardinals could have played every quarter like they did the third, the outcome of the game would have been a different story. GHV put together a long series to open the second half that resulted in a TD. Pringnitz scored on a 17-yard run. Pringnitz failed on the two-point conversion, 28-14. SEV went four and out on the next possession, followed by the same for GHV.

Dalbeck broke open on a 65-yard run and another touchdown for the Cardinals. Pringnitz’s PAT run was good this time, as the Cards pulled to within six-points, 28-22.

Unfortunately for GHV, that was as close as they were going to get. The Jaguars scored two more times in the fourth quarter for the final, 42-22.

SEV rushed for 206-yards, compared to 193 for GHV. Both teams were close in the number of first downs they collected, with the Jaguars collecting 17 and GHV 16. SEV passed for 178-yards, compared to 116 for the Cardinals. The Jaguars had six penalties that cost them 37-yards, while GHV had five for 40-yards.

The Cardinals had a hard time controlling SEV’s star running back Kyler Fischer, who rushed for 214-yards and four