Cards back on track with Homecoming win over Forest City

(Above) GHV’s Dane Whipple brings down a Forest City ball carrier in Friday night’s Homecoming game. Also pictured for GHV is Jace Pringnitz and Connor Burke. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Strong play in the trenches Friday night fueled a 34-14 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinal (2-2, 1-1) homecoming win over the Forest City Indians (0-4, 0-2).

The Cards racked up 270 yards rushing, while stuffing the Indians’ ground game for -29 yards. The result of stingy line play kept the Indians in difficult down and distance, leading to better field position for the home team.

“I am much happier with the intensity on Friday,” said GHV Head Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp. “We came out and did a nice job on both sides of the ball. We needed to bounce back from the previous two Fridays.”

The first quarter was a series of drives cut short by tough defense, but GHV was first to break the pattern. A Forest City fumble put the Cardinal offense in great field position, which was capitalized on when Nick Joynt found the end zone on an 11-yard run. Connor Burke’s PAT kick was good.

The Forest City kickoff return man found a seam on the ensuing kickoff, taking the ball to the house for six on an 89-yard return. The PAT was good to close the first quarter at 7-7.

A short punt midway through the second quarter gave the Cardinals excellent field position once again. A play later, Jace Prignitz broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run. Burke’s PAT kick was good.

Forest City was unable to respond with any forward progress and again failed to flip the field for the Cardinal offense following an 18-

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition