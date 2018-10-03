Cardinals win high scoring contest

It was a tale of two-halves when the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team faced Estherville Lincoln-Central (2-3) at home. Both teams started slow in the first half, but erupted in the second.

ELC opened the first quarter with a long drive that was stopped on the eight-yard line when Jace Pringnitz forced a fumble. Buck Weaver scooped it up for a nine-yard return. The Midgets returned the favor and forced a fumble. The first quarter ended with neither team scoring.

The Cardinals put together a long drive to open the second quarter, but a sack that was followed by a fumble by Landon Dalbeck ended the drive. Neither team could get much going, with plenty of fumbles and incomplete passes. With :37 remaining in the half, the Midget’s quarterback found a receiver for a seven-yard pass and a touchdown. The PAT was good and ELC took a 7-0 lead into the break.

Coach Van Dusseldorp’s half-time speech paid huge dividends, as the game broke open in the third quarter. The Cardinals got on the board quickly, as Pringnitz put together a 22-yard run and a 50-yard run that ended in a TD. Dalbeck’s PAT was good to knot the game, 7-7.

ELC scored on the next possession, 14-7. From there, GHV went on a scoring frenzy.

Jared Shaw found the end zone on a five-yard run. Pringnitz’s PAT run was good, 16-14. Brock Gouge strung together a couple of nice runs that ended in a touchdown with :11 remaining in the third quarter. Once again, Pringnitz ran the ball in for the conversion, 24-14.

ELC scored on their first possession of the fourth quarter to bring the game to within three points, 24-21.

Dalbeck completed a 25-yard pass to Holden Larson that helped GHV grind out another touchdown. Pringnitz scored on a 14-yard run and also ran in the two-point PAT to take a 32-21 lead. A Midget fumble that was recovered by Pringnitz ended ELC’s hopes. The Cards ended up scoring on that mistake when Gouge found the end zone on a 12-yard run. Isaac Knutson scored on the conversion for the final 40-21 victory.

“We played very well in the second half,” said Coach Scott VanDusseldorp.