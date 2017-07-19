Cardinals top Lions

(Above) The GHV team celebrates after Nick Joynt smacked a home run in the first inning, scoring two runs. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

An eight-run sixth inning lifted Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to a 12-3 victory in the Class 2A District semi-final played at Forest City Tuesday, July 11.

“It was an unfortunate way to end the season, but I thought the kids played hard,” said Clear Lake Coach Seth Thompson. “Our defense just let us down too many times throughout the game and against an offense that has been hot, like Garner’s, you have to make sure you get every out you can.”

After GHV jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, the defending State Champion Lions responded with a three-run third inning and looked to be settling in.

Clear Lake’s starting pitcher, Jackson Hamlin, settled down and pitched well after a rough start with a walk and homerun. The Lion offense did a good job of taking advantage of runners on base in the third inning.

However, the Cardinals added runs in the fourth and fifth innings to move ahead 4-3, then sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth, for eight runs and an insurmountable lead.

The Lions had a total of four errors in the game. They stranded nine runners on base.

Nick Joynt led the Cardinals to victory by driving in four runs. He went three-for-five at the plate. Joynt used a home run in the first to bring in two runs and a double in the sixth for his RBIs.

Clear Lake scored all of its runs in the third. The inning started with lead-off single from Evan Krause, followed by back-to-back walks issued to AJ Stevenson and Tanner Huey. Zach Lester, who had two of the Lions’ six hits in the game, stroked an infield single to score a run and Chase Stuver singled to right field, bringing in two more.

The Lions’ only other hits in the game were provided by Nathan Tofte and Ben Finn.

GHV evened the score in the top of the fourth when Ryley Kozisek singled, scoring Anthony Sherwood, who had reached base on a line drive to center field. They jumped ahead 5-4 after Dane Whipple started the fifth inning with a single. With bases loaded, Landon Dalbeck walked and Brady Hess launched a pop fly which was mishandled, allowing Whipple to score.

After a quick out to start the sixth the wheels came off for the Lions. The Cards scored eight runs on a walk by Hess, an error, a single by Ryan Meyers, single by Cade Barrack and a double by Joynt.

Meyers earned the win for GHV. He pitched five and two-thirds innings, surrendering four runs, six hits, and striking out five.

Jackson Hamlin took the loss for the Lions. He pitched a total of five and two-thirds innings. Hamlin started the game, then was lifted in favor of Finn in the sixth. Hamlin returned in the sixth to get the final two outs. Finn gave up three hits and eight runs, two of them earned. He walked four and struck out one. Lester also saw action. He gave up two hits and walked one.

The Lions finished the season with a record of 16-18. The team finished second in the North Central Conference and won the Legend Division of the NCC for the second year in a row. Coach Thompson said he was proud that his team was able to battle through all the things thrown at them this year to accomplish their high standing in the NCC.

“I told our seniors after the game that although this was not the way they wanted their season to go or end, they have a lot to be proud of throughout their careers— contributing to three state titles in their careers as Lions,” said Coach Thompson. “This year was just a tough year with so many kids getting hurt, including three of our four seniors for big chunks of the year, but hopefully the bright side of that for the future is that a lot of young players got to step in and see what varsity baseball is like and hopefully those experiences benefit their teams down the road.”

Four Lion seniors were playing in their final game. The team says good-bye to centerfielder Tanner Huey, First baseman and pitcher Jacob Peterson, pitcher David Vohs and third baseman Evan Krause.

The Cardinals advanced to face Top of Iowa Conference rival Forest City in Saturday night’s District final. The Indians topped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in five innings, 10-0, to advance to the final. The third time was no charm for the Cardinals against Forest City. The Indians won, 5-0, to advance to Sub-State. (See story on this page).