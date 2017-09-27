Cardinals top Eagle Grove

It was a busy week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team, as they topped Eagle Grove and went 3-3 at the Bishop Garrigan Tournament on Saturday.

GHV 3, Eagle Grove 0

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Cardinals posted a big win over Eagle Grove.

During the first game, GHV got a lead and never looked back, posting a 25-16 victory. The second game wasn’t close as the Cards easily won, 25-13. Eagle Grove stepped it up in the third game, but still couldn’t manage a win, 25-20.

“As we go into our second half of the season, we are focusing on competing for every point, executing the offense and stringing our points together,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

Jackie Van Oort had a phenomenal game with nine kills and nine digs. She also did a great job at the service line, serving at 100 percent accuracy and she had one ace on 11 attempts.

Bretta Carolus was also a power house at the service line, with five ace serves on 22 attempts. Carolus also had five digs and one kill.

Maddie Williams had five kills and five digs, while Morgan Ryerson had three kills and two digs.

Bailee Frayne led the team in assist with 18. She also served 100 percent with one ace on five attempts.

Ashley Markla had a good game with nine digs and one ace on 14 attempts.

Taylor Gerdes recorded three kills, two digs and she had two aces on 14 completed serves.

Bishop Garrigan

Tournament

The Cardinals recovered from a slow start, where they dropped their first three matches, to win the final three at the Bishop Garrigan tournament held on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, GHV fell to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. CGD won the first game, 21-11, GHV got the second win, 23-21, but dropped the final game, 15-8. Bretta Carolus and Jacki Van Oort led the team with six kills apiece. Van Oort also had a blocked shot and Carolus posted five digs.

The Cardinals dropped both games to Lake Mills, 21-10 and 21-11. Bailee Frayne had eight assists, four digs, and one blocked shot. Van Oort led the team in kills with five to go with her three digs.

GHV dropped the match of the tournament, with Bishop Garrigan snagging both wins, 21-13 and 21-12. Maddie Williams and Tori Sloan led the team in digs with four apiece. Van Oort recorded five kills.

The Cardinal’s luck began to change when they faced North Iowa in the fourth match of the day. North Iowa posted the first win, 21-18, but GHV fought back and won the last two games, 22-20 and 15-5. Van Oort led the team at the net with six kills, followed by Carolus and Taylor Gerdes with three kills apiece. Bailee Frayne had seven assists and three blocked shots, while Morgan Ryerson contributed two blocked shots.

“One area of play that is coming together for us is our blocking,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “We were struggling at the beginning of the season with closing the block, but now our front row has stepped it up and they are putting up a strong wall.”

GHV also won the fifth match against West Hancock by scores of 21-7 and 21-17. Van Oort and Gerdes led at the net with four kills apiece. Ashley Markla and Van Oort both strong games at the service line with four ace serves apiece.

The day ended on an upswing for the Cardinals, posting its third win of the day against Eagle Grove. GHV won the match with scores of 21-9 and 21-18. Ryerson and Van Oort led at the net with four kills apiece. Van Oort also had a block. Frayne led the team in assists with 12 and she also had two blocked shots. Markla and Gerdes recorded three and two ace serves respectively.