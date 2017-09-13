Cardinals top Belmond-Klemme

(Above) GHV’s Bretta Carolus goes up for a kill during Tuesday night’s game against Belmond-Klemme. The Cardinals won the match, 3-0. Also pictured for GHV is Jayden Hughes. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a week of ups and downs for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team. The Cards picked up a big win over Belmond-Klemme, but fell to Bishop Garrigan later in the week.

GHV 3, Belmond-Klemme 0

GHV picked up an easy win over Belmond-Klemme when they hosted the Broncos on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Cardinals dominated the first game, 25-13. The second game wasn’t as easy, as Belmond-Klemme hung in there until the end, but GHV prevailed in the 25-23 battle. The third game was all Cardinals again, picking up a 25-11 win.

Jacki Van Oort had a great match for the Cardinals, recording seven kills, three digs and completing 12 serves. Bretta Carolus dominated at the service line with seven aces on 22 serves. She also had two kills and four digs. Ashley Markla led the team in digs with five. She also had a good night at the service line with one ace in 13 completed serves.

Other leaders in the kill category were Taylor Gerdes and Morgan Ryerson with three kills apiece. Jayden Hughes and Maddie Williams each had two kills.

Bailee Frayne was the assist leader with 15. She completed seven serves and had two aces.

Gerdes had four aces on 12 completed serves and had three digs.

Bishop Garrigan 3, GHV 0

GHV battled hard, but just couldn’t record a win on the road against Bishop Garrigan on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The first two games were very close, with the Golden Bears barely pulling off the victories. Both games ended with a score of 25-22. The wind was taken out of the Cardinal’s sails in the third game, as Bishop Garrigan easily captured the 25-10 victory.

“Although we lost this match, it was our most competitive play of the season,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

Jacki Van Oort showed her versatility, as she dominated all statistics. She recorded 13 kills, 15 digs and had the most completed serves with 12 and one ace. She also had two assists.

Bretta Carlous recorded 12 digs, three kills and completed seven serves. Morgan Ryerson knocked down seven kills and had two digs. Jayden Hughes had 11 completed serves, three kills and six digs. Taylor Gerdes also had a good night with 10 serves and one ace, three kills and one dig.

Bailee Frayne was the assist leader with 23.

B-K Tournament

The Cardinals competed at the Belmond-Klemme Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9. GHV posted an overall record of 1-2.

“We improved on our block coverage and were able to return those touches with a strong offensive,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “We’ve made progress each match, so now we’re wanting to put all the components together in individual sets.”

Against West Fork, the Cardinals lost with scores of 21-14 and 21-12.

Morgan Reyerson led the team in kills with five. Jacki Van Oort and Taylor Gerdes each had three. Van Oort led the team in digs with seven, followed by Maddie Williams with five. Bailee Frayne had 11 assists.

The Cardinals beat West Hancock with scores of 21-12 and 21-11.

Bretta Carolus had a good game with three kills, four digs and three ace serves on 10 attempts. Van Oort and Ryerson each had four kills. Van Oort also had three digs and three ace serves out of eight attempts. Frayne had 11 assists.

The first set against Iowa Falls-Alden was a close one, with the Cadets pulling off a close, 21-17 victory. IF-A dominated the second set for the win, 21-8.

Carolus and Van Oort led the team at the net with four and three kills a piece. Van Oort also had two blocks. Frayne set up the kills with six assists. Ryerson contributed three digs and one kill, while Ashley Markla and Carolus had two digs apiece.