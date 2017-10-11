Cardinals suffer two losses

(Above) GHV’s Morgan Ryerson battles at the net with a North Union player in Tuesday night’s home game. Also pictured for GHV is Taylor Gerdes. -Reportert photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team moved its record to 3-5 in the Top of Iowa West Division and 7-11 overall with two losses last week.

North Union 3, GHV 1

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Cardinals faced North Union (6-2, 12-16) at home in a TIC West Division battle that proved to be tough from beginning to end.

GHV gave it their all in the first game, but North Union prevailed in a 25-23 victory. The second game was just as close, but this time the Cardinals came away the victors, 25-23. North Union won the last two games, 25-15 and 25-22.

“Despite a non-winning record, the girls are continuing to improve each match and that’s been our focus and how we’re determining success,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

Bretta Carolus has really been stepping up her game and led the team in several categories. She recorded nine kills and 17 digs to lead the team. She was also hot from the service line, with 10 points, five of them being aces.

Jackie Van Oort also had a good night with seven kills and 15 digs. She had two ace serves.

Morgan Ryerson had five kills, three digs and she recorded 10 points from the service line and one ace serve.

Bailee Frayne led the team in assists with 21. She also had 11 digs.

Taylor Gerdes had eight kills. Ashley Markla had 10 digs, two ace serves and eight points from the service line.

Rockford 3, GHV 1

The Cardinals faced Rockford on Thursday, Oct. 5. Rockford, who is at the bottom of the TIC East Division with a 1-7, 5-13 record, proved to be more lucky than GHV, as they won three of the four games played.

The Cards battled hard in the first game and picked up a 25-22 victory. Rockford returned the favor in the second game with a 25-22 win. The two teams were so evenly matched, it took a long time to find the winner in the third game, but Rockford prevailed, 31-29. GHV lost all momentum after that, and the Warriors cruised to an easy 25-10 victory.

“Lately our passing and serving have been the strongest parts of our game,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “Our focus to finish out the season is to keep that top notch while improving our hitting efficiency and being able to execute our defense late in the sets.”

Jacki Van Oort had a great offensive game with 13 kills. Bretta Carolus and Taylor Gerdes each had seven and Morgan Westendorf had two kills.

Van Oort, Westendorf and Ashley Markla led the team in digs with six apiece. Bailee Frayne and Maddie Williams had five each.

Frayne led the team in assists with 25.

Carolus led the team at the service line with nine points and three aces. Williams and Morgan Ryerson both had eight points on serve and one ace serve. Frayne recorded seven points and one ace serve.

The Cardinals host a volleyball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14. The first game is at 9 a.m. Regional action begins on Wednesday, Oct. 18, as GHV faces Clear Lake in Garner at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play either Osage or Crestwood on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., at Osage.