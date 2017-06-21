Cardinals stumble after a strong start to the week

(Above) GHV’s Colton Schroeder hurls a ball to first base to make an out. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team opened strong, but couldn’t maintain the wins, dropping three games at the end of the week. The Cardinal’s record now stands at 10-7.

GHV 10, North Iowa 0

GHV 11, North Iowa 1

The Cardinals faced North Iowa in a double header on Monday, June 12. The Bison didn’t put up much of a fight for the Cardinals.

It was a shut-out in the first game, when the Cards defeated North Iowa 10-0 in five innings of play. GHV jumped out early with a four run lead after the first inning. The third inning was also a big one, with the Cards scoring on a Ryan Meyers single, a fielder’s choice by Colton Schroeder, a single by Nick Joynt and a single by Dane Whipple made the score 8-0. Joynt knocked a home run in the fifth inning and Cade Bamrick smacked a double to score Anthony Sherwood for the final 10-0 score.

Brady Hess earned the win for GHV. He tossed four and two-thirds inning, allowing zero runs, four hits and striking out three.

Joynt led the team at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Bamrick and Riley Kozisek each had a double.

North Iowa did manage one run in the second game, but it was no contest, as GHV plated 11 runs for the win.

The game started slow, with neither team scoring in the first three inning. GHV’s bats came alive in the fourth inning. It started with Landon Dalbeck getting on base on a double. Bamrick singled, bringing in Dalbeck, followed by Meyers hitting a single that brought in Bamrick. A wild pitch allowed Meyers to cross the plate and another wild pitch got Kozisek across the plate. Brady Hess hit a single and brought in Colton Schroeder for a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinals went on to score two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for the final 11-1 victory.

Bamrick earned the win. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, surrendering one run, one hit and striking out four.

Hess and Bamrick had multiple hit for GHV. Meyers led the team in RBIs with two. Bamrick led the team in stolen bases with two.

Algona 4, GHV 3

GHV fought hard until the end, but it just wasn’t enough as they fell 4-3 to Algona on Tuesday, June 13.

Algona jumped to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning. The Cards didn’t get on the board until the fourth inning. Dane Whipple made it to base on a dropped third strike. Anthony Sherwood doubled on a line drive to center field and brought in Whipple, 2-1. The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, 4-1.

GHV tried its hardest in the sixth inning. Bamrick got to first on a single. Colton Schroeder doubled on a line drive to left field and Bamrick scored. Brady Hess singled on a line drive and brought in Ryley Kozisek. Schroeder was thrown out at home for the final out and GHV’s last hope at the win.

Sherwood took the loss for GHV. He pitched two and a third innings, allowing zero runs, two hits and striking out two. Sam Childress started the game for the Cards. He threw three and two-thirds innings, surrendering four runs, four hits and striking out three.

Schroeder, Sherwood, Bamrick and Hess each collected one hit apiece to lead the Cardinals. Schroeder and Sherwood’s hits