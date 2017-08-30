Cardinals start season strong with a big win over West Hancock, 40-0

(Above) GHV quarterback Ryan Meyers got plenty of protection from his teammates in Friday night’s game against West Hancock. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a one-sided game from beginning to end, as the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals overcame their season-opening opponents, West Hancock, by a convincing 40-0 score.

The Cardinals got on the board early and often, tallying 369-yards of total yards to the Eagles’ 146.

“This was a good start to the season,” said GHV Head Coach Scott VanDusseldorp. “Many athletes stepped up and did a great job.”

West Hancock kicked off to start the game and forced a GHV turnover after a 25-yard return. Despite getting the ball with decent field position, the Eagles took an eight-play trip to nowhere, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Nick Joynt quickly picked up where he left off last season, taking his first carry of the season 59-yards to the house. Connor Burke’s PAT kick was good.

A quick West Hancock three-and-out and a balanced offensive attack ultimately led to another GHV touchdown; this time with Jace Pringnitz tallyed the points on a 35-yard pick up. Burke’s PAT kick was good for a first-quarter score of 14-0.

Both offenses stalled out for a time until the Eagles began to find a rhythm midway into the second quarter. After the Eagles marched the field for more than 60-yards, the Cards pulled the plug, taking over on their own 30 with 2:30 left in the half.

Thanks to some stellar runs by Pringnitz, the Cards moved within striking distance with barely :10 to play. Ryan Meyers found Joynt for a 14-yard touchdown pass to close the half. Burke’s PAT was good for a halftime score of 21-0.

The two teams spent the third quarter volleying for position until a series of Meyers-Joynt connections ended in the promised land and tacked on six more points for the home team.

GHV’s defense swarmed on the following Eagle’s possession, pushing them five yards back after three downs, and limiting the punt to a mere 16-yards. The fruits of their labors came in the form of a 25-yard Joynt touchdown pass to Anthony Sherwood. Burke’s PAT was no good, 33-0.

Like the end of the first half, the second half ended with a bang as Joynt returned a punt 71-yards for GHV’s final touchdown with less than :30 to play in the game. Burke’s PAT kick was good for a final score of 40-0.

“Most of our offensive line are new starters and did a fantastic job. Our backfield did a great job finding holes