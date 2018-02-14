Cardinals run past Rockford

The boys from GHV posted a 30-point non-conference win against Rockford Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Despite a second quarter slump during which the Warriors had a 13-8 upper hand, The Cards were in control throughout and shut the door in the final quarter with 27-8 scoring.

“We saw on film that Rockford could really shoot well from the perimeter, and they had a couple of guards who could get to the rim,” said GHV Coach Joe Albertson. “Early in the game we did pretty well keeping them from getting to the rim, and we were able to build a double-digit lead. In the third quarter, we left a few of their shooters open, and that made the game interesting. However, the guys got the ball inside and went on a run and took care of business. I was happy to see the boys get on the glass and keep the turnovers down.”

Twelve Cards contributed to the scoring onslaught, led by James Betz, who put in 21 points on 10-16 shooting. The junior also grabbed 16 rebounds in the game.

Ryan Meyers and Nick Joynt were also in double figures with 17 and 10 points respectively. Connor Burke contributed six points and Jonah Albertson came off the bench to score five. Austin Bahensky added three points and Ray Catoldo, Holden Larson, Matthew Heinemann and Jared Graham scored two points apiece.