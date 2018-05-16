Cardinals qualifies a relay and three individual events

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys track team had a goal of qualifying a relay for State this year, and they accomplished that goal, as well as sending three individual events to the State Meet.

The Cardinals placed 10th in the 12-team field at the Iowa Girls and Boys 2A Qualifying Track Meet held on Thursday, May 10, in Osage with 42 points. Forest City won the meet with 109 points.

“Since the beginning of the season sending a relay has been a goal of the boys, so it was great for them to accomplish that at Districts,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “Now that we’ve qualified four events, our goal is to compete and run our best times at State.”

The distance medley relay team qualified by winning the race in 3:43.26. Members of the team included Devion Moore, Jace Pringnitz, Ray Cataldo and Reece Smith.

Smith, a junior, accomplished everything he could at Districts. In addition to