Cardinals put it all together

(Above) Landon Dalbeck slides safely into home plate to add one more run to the Cardinal’s score against Osage. The Cardinals had a shut-out against the Green Devils, 10-0. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team found its groove, picking up three wins in action last week. The wins moved the Cardinal’s record to 5-5.

GHV 10, Osage 0

It was a slug fest for the Cardinals on Monday, June 4, when they defeated Osage, 10-0.

Two GHV pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Ryan Meyers was the winning pitcher. He pitched four innings, allowing three hits and no runs, while striking out eight and walking zero. Caden Vitek threw one inning.

GHV got on the board first when Colton Schroeder drew a walk that scored a run in the first inning. The fourth inning saw solid hitting from Meyers and Jared Shaw who each drove in runs.

Vitek smacked a double, while Meyers, Shaw and Brody Boehnke all had one hit apiece.

Anthony Sherwood and Landon Dalbeck ran the bases well, with two stolen bases apiece. They both crossed the plate three times to led the team in scoring.

Boehnke led the team on defense, by making seven plays.

GHV 4, Central Springs 2

A rally in the sixth inning helped the Cardinals pick up a 4-2 victory over Central Springs on Wednesday, June 6.

The Panthers scored early with a run in the first inning. The Cardinals got one home in the third to tie it up. Central Springs scored one run in the sixth inning to take the lead.

The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, when a Central Springs error caused two runs to cross the home plate for the Cardinals and helped them win the game. The Panthers were unable to score in the top of the seventh.

Colton Schroeder got the win on the mound for GHV. He pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out 12.

Schroeder also led the team at the plate with two hits. Brady Hess, Landon Dalbeck, Anthony Sherwood, Ryan Meyers, Dalton Graff and Jack Ermer all recorded one hit apiece.

Meyer led the team in RBIs with two.

GHV 4, St. Ansgar 1

A seventh inning run helped the Cardinals to pick up a 4-1 victory over St. Ansgar on Friday, June 8.

It was a slow start to the game, with both teams scoreless until the sixth inning. The Saints were first on the board.

GHV got to work in the seventh inning, when Ryan Meyers, Dalton Graff, Sam Wood and Jack Ermer all scored one run to take over the lead and win the game.

Meyers got the win for GHV. He pitched the entire game, surrendering one run on three hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

Brady Hess and Meyers both smacked doubles for the Cards, while Landon Dalbeck, Jared Shaw and Wood all had singles.

Hess led the team in RBIs with two. Shaw and Wood also had an RBI.