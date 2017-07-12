Cardinals pick up a win in Class 2A District 4 opening round

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team had a rocky end to its regular season, but the team rallied and won when it counted most, in the opening round of the Class 2A District 4 baseball tournament.

GHV 12, B-K 5

The Cardinals opened the post-season with a bang, winning their first game in the Class 2A District 4 baseball tournament. GHV topped Belmond-Klemme, 12-5, on Saturday, July 8, in Eagle Grove.

The Cardinal bats came primed, as Nick Joynt smacked a home run in the first inning that also scored Cade Bamrick for an early 2-0 lead.

Ryley Kozisek kept it going in the second inning with a double to left field that scored Colton Schroeder and Ryan Meyers. Kozisek scored on a single by Joynt. Joynt followed suit and scored on a single by Dane Whipple to take a 6-0 lead.

The Broncos finally got on the board in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs. They scored one run in the top of the fifth to gain some ground, 6-4.

The Cards exploded in the fifth inning, scoring five runs. Anthony Sherwood got the scoring frenzy underway with a home run to left field that also scored Landon Dalbeck. Bamrick connected for GHVs third home run of the game that collected two RBIs by Meyers and Connor Burke, 11-4.

Dalbeck had GHV’s final run in the bottom of the sixth when he scored on an error by B-K’s second baseman.

Belmond-Klemme managed one more run in the top of the seventh for the final 12-5 Cardinal victory.

Sherwood earned the win on the mound. He tossed three innings, allowing three runs, three hits and striking our four. Schroeder and Meyers provided some relief. Schroeder pitched three innings, giving up three hits, one run and striking out one. Meyers pitched one inning, allowing two hits, one run and striking out two.

GHV collected 11 hits in the game. Joynt, Dalbeck, and Bamrick had multiple hits for the Cards. Bamrick and Joynt each drove in three runs to lead GHV. Meyers stole two bases to lead the team.

GHV faced Clear Lake on Tuesday, July 11, the results of that game will appear in next week’s edition of the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter. The winner of the GHV vs. Clear Lake game plays on Saturday, July 15, in Forest City. Game time is 7 p.m.

Central Springs 10, GHV 2

It was a tough night for the Cardinals when they hosted Central Springs on Monday, July 3.

Central Springs scored three runs in the third inning to take an early lead. The Panthers scored again in the top of the fifth to go up, 4-0.

GHV finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Ryan Meyers hit a home run to left field.

Central Springs scored two

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition