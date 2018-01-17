Cardinals pay back Forest City

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys picked up two more big wins in action last week, including defeating Forest City, who they are now tied with for second place in the Top of Iowa Conference. Bishop Garrigan leads the conference with a record of 8-1, while GHV and Forest City stand at 8-2.

GHV 76, North Iowa 41

The GHV boys had no problem handing North Iowa (2-7, 2-9) a 76-41 loss on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at home.

“North Iowa gave us a good battle for three quarters the last time we played, so we knew we would have to play well to beat them,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

The Cardinals took control early. James Betz came ready to play, as he put in the first six points for GHV to take a 6-2 lead. From there, the Cardinals went on a 12 point run and ended the first quarter up, 22-11.

GHV ended the second quarter with a 10-point run to take a 20-point lead into the half, 41-21.

The Cardinal scoring machine was in high gear for the third quarter, as they pumped in 21-points, while holding North Iowa to nine points.

The GHV bench got to see quality minutes in the fourth quarter and contributed to the 76-41 victory.

“We had eight guys with multiple assists on the night and we kept possessions alive with nine different players grabbing offensive rebounds,” said Albertson.

Three players reached double figures for the Cardinals. Ryan Meyers led the team with 19-points. He was 2/3 from the three-point line and 3/4 from the free throw line. Nick Joynt and Tyler Betz scored 17 and 15 points respectively. Colton Schroeder and Austin Bahensky each had five points, while Jared Graham, Ray Cataldo and Matthew Heinemann had four points apiece.

Betz led the team under the boards with six rebounds. Meyers and Jonah Albertson had four rebounds apiece.

Ray Cataldo led the team in both assists and steals, with five assists and four steals. Meyers ended with four assists and one steal.

Betz collected four blocks.

“The guys forced many turnovers, which led to many buckets, and that changed the game to our favor,” said Albertson. “This was the most inspired effort we have had since the break.”

GHV 54, Forest City 51

Revenge was sweet, but hard to come by Friday night when the Cardinals traveled to Forest City. The Indians beat GHV earlier in the season on a buzzer beater. Friday night’s match-up proved to be just as exciting.

Forest City’s inside game was hot in the first-quarter and the Indians managed to gain a four-point advantage, 18-14.

Colton Schroeder and Jonah Albertson hit back-to-back threes in the second quarter to give GHV the first lead of the game, 22-20. The score was knotted at 24-24 heading into the break.