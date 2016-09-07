Cardinals oust the Bulldogs, 33-13

(Above) GHV’s Nick Joynt eyes up an Algona opponent as he tries to gain some yards for the Cardinals. Joynt collected 60-yards for the night. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals (2-0) played tough football Friday night, capitalizing on key moments to oust the Algona Bulldogs (0-2) 33-13 in non-district play.

The Cardinals came out strong. After kicking off to the Bulldogs, they made a key fourth and one stop, which was followed by a 47-yard Conner Shaw touchdown. Shaw again carried the ball over the line in a PAT run attempt, giving the Cards a 8-0 lead after less than three minutes of play.

Good defense lead to more offense for the Cards when a three-and-out set up a five-minute drive to the end zone. Another PAT run gave GHV a 16-0 lead.

The Bulldogs found their rhythm on the following drive, putting together a series of consistent pick ups on the ground that ended with a touchdown of their own. The PAT attempt was no good, making the score 16-6 in the second quarter.

Sparked by a monster 61-yard run early in the drive by Shaw, the Cardinals found the end zone once again, converting the PAT run, 24-6.

With less than two-minutes to go in the half, a long march down the field set the Cardinals’ Connor Burke up for a 21-yard field goal, 27-6.

In a hurry up offense, the Bulldogs went to work trying to find some momentum before the close of the half. With a second left on the clock, the team set up for a field goal, which was blocked and taken to the house by GHV’s Tucker Datema to close the half at 33-6.

Algona pulled together one more successful drive and PAT conversion in the third quarter to make the final score 33-13.

While the Bulldogs’ 15 first downs and 292 yards of total offensive was comparable to the Cardinals’ 16 and 357, it just wasn’t enough. The Cards excelled at keeping momentum on their side, which made the close plays fall their way when it mattered most.

Of GHV’s 357-yards, 286 came on the ground, and 71 from the air. Meanwhile, Algona’s yardage breakdown was 152-yards rushing and 140 yards passing.

Leading the Cardinals was Shaw with 219-yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Nick Joynt added another 60-yards on 12 carries.

Ryan Meyers did the passing for GHV, throwing for 71-yards and a touchdown on five of 10 passing. His primary receivers were Shaw with two catches for 39-yards and Anthony Sherwood with two catches for 25-yards and a touchdown.

Leading the GHV defense was Dane Whipple with seven tackles and one and one-half sacks. Also contributing was Sherwood with six and one-half tackles; Joynt with six; and Shaw and Chase Theobald with five apiece. Datema also added four and one-half tackles with one and one-half sacks.

“I was very proud of the team,” said Coach Scott VanDuesseldorp. “They continued to battle and fought through to get the win. A lot of players stepped up and filled in for injured athletes.”

The Cardinals travel to Clear Lake on Friday, Sept. 9, in both teams’ first district showdown. Game time is 7:30 p.m.