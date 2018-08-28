Cardinals open season with an OT victory

It was one for the record book Friday night when the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team faced West Hancock on the road. The Cardinals pulled off a 7-0 overtime victory over the Eagles, who were rated number four in the Class A Radio Iowa pre-season poll. The Cardinals had not had an overtime game since 2008 and they hadn’t had an overtime win since 2002.

“It was a nice way to start the season,” said Coach Scott VanDusseldorp. “I was very happy with how the team continued to fight. They really showed a lot of heart winning in overtime. It says a lot about the character of these young men.”

Both teams had some first time jitters to work through during regulation, as they racked up penalties and traded possession throughout the game. Regulation ended with GHV fumbling with :13 remaining in the game. The game closed with neither team scoring.

The Cardinals opened overtime with possession of the ball. Jace Pringnitz was shut down on his first two carries for GHV. The third time was a charm, as he hauled the ball into the end zone on a 10-yard carry. Landon Dalbeck connected on the PAT kick to go up, 7-0.

Dalbeck was the hero of the game when he caught an interception to end the game and give his team the victory.

The Cardinals rushed for 140-yards, compared to 92-yards for the Eagles.

Leading the GHV rushing game was Jace Pringnitz with 89-yards on 23 carries. Jared Shaw added 36-yards on eight carries, while Isaac Knutson had 30-yards on three carries.

GHV’s quarterback, Dalbeck, passed seven times, completing four for 12-yards. Jace Pringnitz was his receiver of choice, collecting seven-yards on two receptions. Shaw had five-yards on one catch.

Joe Pringnitz led the team with nine and one-half solo tackles and seven assists. Shaw and Dalton Graff had five solo and four assisted tackles. Jace Pringnitz had four and one-half tackles and five assists, while Holden Larson had four tackles and two assists.

Graff collected the only sac for the Cardinals.

“We definitely have things we need to work on and improve upon before we play Humboldt this week, but overall it was a good showing,” said VanDusseldorp.

GHV hosts Humboldt this Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.