Cardinals on a roll

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team continues to roll, collecting three more wins last week, moving their record to 8-4.

GHV 3, Eagle Grove 2

A late run in the bottom of the sixth inning is all the Cardinals needed to pull off a win against Eagle Grove on Monday, June 5.

Neither team scored until the bottom of the third inning, when the Cardinals got two runners across the plate.

The Eagles scored two runs of their own in the fifth inning to knot the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Eagle Grove pitcher walked Kozisek with the bases loaded, bringing Anthony Sherwood home for the 3-2 victory.

Pitching was strong for both teams, with each team striking out 13. Colton Schroeder earned the win for the Cardinals. He pitched two innings, giving up zero runs and zero hits. He struck out four. Ryan Meyers pitched five innings. He gave up three hits and two runs and struck out nine.

Logan Dalbeck recorded two hits, while Brady Hess and Joynt each had one. Joynt and Kozisek had one RBI apiece.