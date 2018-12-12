Cardinals move record to 3-1 with pair of wins

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys tacked on a pair of wins last week to move their record to 3-1.

GHV 62, West Hancock 46

Solid performances up and down the Cardinal line-up helped the team to a 62-46 victory over West Hancock Tuesday, Dec. 4.

West Hancock took an early 9-4 lead, but the Cardinals emerged with a 10-9 first quarter lead and then settled in for a 28-20 halftime lead. Following another close quarter, the Cards pulled away in the final frame, 22-12, for the 16-point win.

“It was great to see the guys bounce back with a win after a tough loss against Forest City,” said Coach Jake Young. “We came out a little flat to start the game and struggled with turnovers throughout the first half, but we made some adjustments at halftime and executed very well in the second half. The fourth quarter was one of our best quarters of the season. Overall, our defense won the game for us by forcing them to take tough shots.”

James Betz and Jared Graham scored 10-points apiece for the Cards. Their strong inside presence provided GHV with a 42-20 advantage in the paint.

Landon Dahlbeck finished with nine points and Justin Reding and Zach Suby had eight apiece. Brody Boehnke was next with seven points, Lucas Rayhons put in six and Austin Bahensky scored four.

Betz and Dalbeck controlled the boards for the Cardinals with eight and seven rebounds respectively. Reding helped the team with two steals and two blocked shots.

GHV 56, B-K 39

Defense wins games, and that’s just what happened against Belmond-Klemme Friday, Dec. 7. The Cardinals rolled, 56-39.

“Offensively, we struggled to find our rhythm from the perimeter and free throw line, but our defense and physicality on the boards helped us get the win,” said Coach Young. “Our solid defense and trapping forced many turnovers that we were able to convert into some easy points.”

The Cards scored 22 points off turnovers, compared to just four for B-K.

The Cards took an 11-5 lead in the first quarter and went into the break with a 25-16 lead. The Broncos were unable to get any runs going and were resigned to a 17-point loss.

The trio of Landon Dalbeck, Jared Graham and Justin Reding provided the offensive fire power for the Cards. Dalbeck topped the team with 19 points. Graham and Reding had 11 and 10 respectively. Dalbeck and Graham also led the team in rebounds with seven apiece.

Austin Bahensky added five points for GHV and Holden Larson and Zach Suby had four apiece. Brody Boehnke finished with two-points and Ty Abele scored one.

Lucas Rayhons didn’t score, but was among the leaders on the boards with five rebounds.

“The fans have been great this year for both of our teams. The atmosphere really helps the girls and guys play their best and I hope it continues through the rest of the season,” added Coach Young.