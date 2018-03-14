Cardinals land four on TIC West All-Conference teams

Four members of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team have received Top of Iowa West Division All-Conference honors for the 2017-18 season.

Senior Ryan Meyers and junior James Betz were named to the First Team. Nick Joynt, a senior, was named to the Second Team. Junior Jared Graham earned Honorable Mention recognition.

The boys basketball team had a very successful season. The Cardinals, who were back-to-back conference champions, ended the season with a 14-2 record.

Meyers was the team’s leading scorer. He averaged 18.6 points per game and ended the conference season with 298 points. He also had a solid field goal percentage at 59.5 percent. In addition to being the team’s leading scorer, he was also led the conference. He was second on the team in rebounding, averaging 6.9 a game, for a total of 111 in conference play. He also led the team in steals with 33. He dished out 40 assists and had 13 blocked shots.

Betz led the team in rebounds. He averaged 9.8 and had 157 total for the season. He was the second leading rebounder in the TIC West division. He was the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game. He had 235 total conference points. He led the team in three-point shooting, connecting on 20. He was also a monster on defense, collecting 36 blocked shots, just three blocks behind the conference leader. He also dished out 42 assists.

Joynt was a consistent player for the Cardinals. He averaged 12.0 points per game and scored a total of 180 in the conference season. He had a high field goal percentage of 58.5 percent and his free throw percentage was 75.8 percent. He was third on the team in rebounds. He averaged 5.6 boards a game and ended with 84 rebounds in TIC division play.

Graham handled the ball for the Cardinals in the point guard position. He dished the ball to the scorers and led the team in assists with 48. He was among the top 10 in the conference in the assist category. He also had 18 steals, he averaged 3.1 points per game, and 2.1 rebounds per game.