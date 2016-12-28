Cardinals head into break on a winning streak

(Above) GHV’s Connor Burke leads a fast break down the floor in Tuesday night’s game against Eagle Grove. Also pictured for GHV is Nick Joynt (10) and Logan Dalbeck (31). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys got to head into the holiday break on a winning streak after collecting three big Top of Iowa Conference victories. The Cards moved their record to 7-0, 7-1.

GHV 59, Lake Mills 37

A run late in the game helped GHV to pick up a huge win over number 10 (Class 1A) Lake Mills (4-1, 6-0) on Monday, Dec. 19.

The Cards took an early 7-3 lead, but the Bulldogs knotted the score at 9-9 with 2:14 remaining in the half. The rest of the first quarter went to Lake Mills, who sunk a couple of threes for a 17-14 lead.

“We did a better job forcing them to put the ball on the floor in the second quarter,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

Johnny O’Connor opened the second quarter with a three-pointer. The Bulldogs only managed five points in the second quarter, while GHV pumped in 14, for a halftime score of 25-19.

Lake Mills started closing the gap in the third quarter behind some three-point shots and closed the gap to 31-30 with 4:55 remaining in the game. The Bulldogs, however, stalled on the 30 point mark, while the Cardinals went on a 22-point unanswered run to go up 53-30. The subs took over with 2:50 remaining in the game, as GHV cruised to an easy 59-37 victory.

“The story of the night was how well the defense played in the third and fourth quarters. When you can hold your opponent to two points during an 11-minute stretch, you are going to win some games,” said Albertson.

Sophomore James Betz had a stellar night for the Cards, pumping in 18-points. He had seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

“James was great in the paint tonight. He got us going,” said Albertson.

O’Connor and Nick Joynt also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Ryan Meyers added eight, Jared Graham had seven and Chase Theobald added five.

Other rebounding leaders included Joynt with six and O’Connor pulled down four.

Meyers and O’Connor led the team in assists with five apiece. O’Connor and Joynt each had three steals.

GHV 90, Eagle Grove 40

The Cards faced Eagle

