Cardinals go out with a bang in a 55-36 victory

It was a tale of two attacks, as the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals’ (5-4 4-5) ground game won out over the Osage Green Devils’ (4-5, 4-3) air raid in a 55-36 scoring onslaught.

The Cardinals ran for nearly 400-yards of offense, while the Green Devils threw for nearly as many. Penalties and turnovers ultimately came at a major cost to the Green Devils, who were penalized on 12 occasions and had three turnovers.

GHV received the opening kickoff, and took their time getting into the end zone. A handful of yards at a time was enough to keep the sticks moving and run nearly half the quarter off the clock before Isaac Knutson ran it in for a touchdown. Connor Burke’s PAT kick was good.

Osage put together a long, time-consuming drive of their own following the kickoff. By way of air mail, the Green Devils made their way down the field for a score of their own. The PAT pass attempt was good to put them up 8-7.

Early in the second quarter, the Cardinals repeated their previous success to go up six on a Jack Van Dusseldorp dive. Nick Joynt’s PAT run attempt was good, 15-8.

Not backing down, the Green Devils drove the field once again for a score and two-point conversion, to again take the lead, 16-15.

After what appeared to be a failed drive, the Cards opted to punt. But the Green Devils return man muffed the kick and it was recovered by Brady Hess to relent possession back into Cardinal hands.

Jace Pringnitz scored soon thereafter and Burke’s PAT kick was good, 22-16.

Osage lost momentum and punted on the following drive.

A bomb down the field set the stage for one final Cardinal score to close the half, as Ryan Meyers and Burke connected on a 47-yard heave. Joynt got the touchdown honors and the PAT pass attempt failed for a halftime score of 28-16.

The Green Devils never caught up, as the Cards were first on the board in the second half, scoring midway through the third quarter on a Joynt touchdown. Van Dusseldorp’s PAT kick was no good.

GHV pinned Osage on their own one-yard line on the following kickoff, leading to a three-and-out and another quick touchdown for the Cards. Pringnitz took it home on a 38-yard run. Burke’s PAT kick was good, 41-16.

Osage scored on the following drive, thanks to a 55-yard passing play. The ensuing PAT pass was good as well, 41-24.

With seconds left on the clock, the Green Devils put one more on the board after driving the length of the field to set up a five-yard passing touchdown. The PAT pass attempt was no good, 41-30.

Feeling the pressure of a tightening game, the Cards got it in gear and quickly drove the field, finding the end zone on a Joynt touchdown run. Burke’s PAT kick was no good, 47-30.

Osage found the end zone one last time on the following drive. The team went the length of the field, scoring on a 24-yard pass. The PAT pass failed.

Joynt secured one more touchdown for the Cardinals to close the game. Dane Whipple’s two-point conversion was good for a final score of 55-36.

GHV lead the way with 474-total yards of offense; 397 via the rush and 77 by passing. Osage was close behind with 423-yards of total offense; 63 by rush and 360 through the air. The Cards nearly doubled both the Green Devils’ time of possession and first downs.

Joynt was the primary rusher for the Cards. He ran for 168-yards on 23 attempts for four touchdowns. Pringnitz was close behind with 134-yards and two touchdowns.

Meyers went 6/10 under center for 77-yards. Burke was his primary receiver. He caught two balls for 64-yards.

Leading the GHV defense was Meyers with five and one-half tackles and an interception. Pringnitz recorded five and got an interception of his own. Joynt tallied three and one-half; while Holden Larson, Joe Pringnitz and Brady Hess had three tackles apiece. Dane Whipple had two and one-half tackles, while Brock Gouge, Anthony Sherwood and Jade Pringnitz each had two tackles.

This game concluded the season for both football teams, who will not be advancing to the playoffs.