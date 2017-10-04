Cardinals give Bulldogs a tough match

(Above) GHV’s Maddie Williams sends the ball to the front row during Tuesday nights match against Hampton-Dumont. Ready to lend a hand are Ashley Markla (2) and Erica Eenhuis (5). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team moved its overall record to 7-10 with a non-conference loss to Hampton-Dumont on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Cardinals are tied for fifth place with North Iowa in the Top of Iowa West Conference with a record of 3-4.

The Bulldogs came out strong in the first game and recorded a 25-16 win. The Cardinals fired back with a win of their own, 25-20. The third game was very close, with H-D coming out on top of a 26-24 bout. The Bulldogs hung onto their momentum in the fourth game and got a 25-16 victory to claim the match.

“After losing set three, 26-24, we could have collapsed, but instead the team came out at the beginning of set four and fought for points,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “Their ability to compete for points despite the scoreboard is one strength of this team.”

Jacki Van Oort had a stellar game, leading the team in kills with 13. She also had 11 digs and had one ace serve.

Bretta Carolus also had a good night. She led the team in digs with 16 and she had three kills. She was also the team’s leading server, collecting three aces on 10 completed serves.

Bailee Frayne led the team in assists with 33. She also recorded nine digs and had four ace serves.

Morgan Ryerson and Taylor Gerdes were successful at the net with 10 and nine kills respectively. Morgan Westendorf had two kills.

Ashley Markla recorded 14 digs, while Westendorf recorded six and Maddie Williams had three.

The team plays again on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Rockford. The JJV and JV teams begin at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity taking the court at 7 p.m.