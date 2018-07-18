Cardinals fall in second round of Class 2A District 4 baseball tourney

It was a close battle for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team when they faced Lake Mills in the second round of the Class 2A District 4 Baseball Tournament. The game was played in Forest City on Tuesday, July 10.

Both teams provided strong pitchers on the mound, but Lake Mills was just a bit stronger at the plate. They downed the Cardinals, 2-1. Ryan Myers started the game for GHV and recorded 17 outs. He gave up five hits, two runs and struck out 10 batters.

The GHV offense got busy early, scoring one run in the top of the first inning when Colton Schroeder singled on a line drive to center field and Anthony Sherwood scored. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, that was the only run they could muster in the game. Sherwood did have a last ditch effort in the sixth inning, when he smacked a double on a line drive to right field, but he was stranded at second as the inning came to a close.

Lake Mills also scored in the first inning on a ground ball to left field. Another line drive to left field in the bottom of the third scored another run. The Bulldogs held the 2-1 lead for the remainder of the game to claim the victory. The win allowed Lake Mills to face Forest City on Saturday, July 14, in Forest City. Forest City won the District Final, 9-8, to advance to the State Tournament.

Schroeder, Caden Vitek, Jared Shaw, Cade Bamrick and Sherwood each managed one hit for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will say good-bye to five seniors with the close of the season, Schroeder, Bamrick, Brady Hess, Meyers and Sherwood.