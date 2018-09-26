Cardinals fall in high-scoring showdown with Algona

It was a high-scoring affair on Friday night when the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-4) football team traveled to Algona (5-0) to take on the Bulldogs. Offense was the name of the game on both sides of the ball, but it was the Bulldogs that amassed the most TDs in a 66-38 scoring bonanza.

If the Cardinals could take back the first quarter, the game may have turned out differently. As it was, the Bulldogs came out on fire in the first quarter, thanks in part to a 74-yard touchdown pass and an interception return. Algona put up 29-total points in the first quarter. GHV only scored once in the first quarter on a 59-yard run by Isaac Knutson. The PAT failed, 29-6.

Jace Pringnitz got things going in the second quarter and scored two touchdowns. The first came on a one-yard gain and the other on a six-yard run. Algona scored two more times in the second quarter. The Bulldogs took a 44-20 lead into the half.

“We struggled starting the game,” said Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp. “We need to do a better job getting started earlier. Offensively, I saw some very nice improvement. We were able to move the ball pretty well.”

The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs in the third quarter, 12-8. Jace Pringnitz again found the end zone on a 16-yard run midway through the quarter. A pass conversion play failed. GHV put together a long drive that began with Landon Dalbeck completing a 31-yard pass to Sam Umbarger. The Cards ground out the rest of the yards that ended with Jace Pringnitz finding the end zone on an eight-yard gain with :12 remaining on the clock.

Algona scored two touchdowns to open the fourth quarter. GHV found the end zone one more time when Dalbeck kept the ball and scampered in on a one-yard gain. Rafe Van Dusseldorp’s PAT kick failed. That ended the game with the Bulldogs capturing a 66-38 victory.

The Cardinals actually led Algona in a number of categories. GHV had 24 first downs compared to 19 for the Bulldogs. The Cardinals rushed for 372-yards compared to 332 for Algona. It was Algona’s passing game that was their biggest asset. The Bulldogs passed for 309-yards, and three touchdowns, compared to 54-yards for GHV. The Bulldogs had 14 penalties, costing them 130-yards. GHV had eight penalties that cost them 76-yards.

Jace Pringnitz was the main ball carrier for the Cardinals. He had 189-yards on 37 carries and he had four touchdowns. Brock Gouge had 75-yards on 12 carries and Knutson had 67-yards and one touchdown on four carries.

Dalbeck was 4/12 passing for 54-yards. He threw two interceptions. Jared Shaw had two catches for 18-yards.

Joe Pringnitz and Jace Pringnitz led the defense with 4.5 tackles apiece. Gouge ended with three tackles and four assists. Dalton Graff and Rafe Van Dusseldorp ended with 2.5 tackles apiece.

The Cardinals host Estherville-Lincoln-Central (2-3) for Homecoming this week. Game time is 7:30 p.m.