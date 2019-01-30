Cardinals drop one game; win two

By Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura moved their record to 11-4, 13-5, with two wins and one loss in action last week.

Bishop Garrigan 76, GHV 58

Both Bishop Garrigan and GHV knew it was going to be a tough game Monday night, Jan. 21. Both teams entered the contest with similar records, Bishop Garrigan was at 9-2 in the Top of Iowa Conference and GHV’s conference record stood at 9-4. The Cardinals topped the Golden Bears earlier in the season.

A 13-point run by the Golden Bears put the Cardinals on their heels early. James Betz and Justin Reding both hit threes, but it wasn’t enough as GHV trailed 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The teams traded baskets in the second quarter, but Bishop Garrigan took a seven-point lead into the break, 34-27.

A trey by Betz, followed by two more by Reding brought the Cards to within four-points in the third quarter, 42-38. The Golden Bears slowly started building their lead again and ended the third quarter up, 52-43.

The wheels fell off in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals, as Bishop Garrigan outscored them 24-15. The Golden Bears cruised to a 76-58 victory.

Turnovers were a big problem for the Cardinals in the loss, as the Golden Bears scored 17 points off GHV mistakes.

“They came out strong by taking advantage of some of our early mistakes, which lead to easy buckets. We were able to adjust and keep the game close into the fourth quarter, but they were able to capitalize on some more turnovers and extend their lead to close the game,” said Coach Jake Young.

Betz had a stellar game for the Cards with a double-double. He scored 25-points and had 18 rebounds. He was 5/10 from the three-point line.

Reding also scored in double figures with 13-points. Rounding out the scoring was Landon Dalbeck with seven, Kevin Meyers chipped in six and Jared Graham and Zach Suby had four and three points respectively.

Graham led the team in assists with six and in steals with two. He also had four rebounds.

“I was proud of the effort the guys gave, but big games against good teams usually come down to a few crucial possessions and we need to do a better job of executing in those moments,” said Young.

GHV 54, Lake Mills 42

The Cardinals were out for revenge when they hosted Lake Mills on Friday, Jan. 25. The Bulldogs (10-3, 13-3) pulled off a close, 67-64, victory earlier in the season. Friday night GHV returned the favor by posting a 54-42 victory.

The first quarter was close, with GHV only managing a one-point advantage, 12-11.

The Cardinals opened the second quarter with an eight-point run to move ahead, 24-14. Justin Reding sunk a three and a field goal to end the half with a 31-19 lead.

The Bulldogs sunk three, three-pointers to open the second half and close the gap, 38-33. Landon Dalbeck had six-points in the fourth quarter that helped the Cards cruise to the win.

“The key to the game for us was slowing down their offense and only allowing them one shot per possession,” said Coach Jake Young. “Our solid defense and rebounding won the game for us. It was a complete team win and it was very encouraging to see the guys step up their game and play at a high level.”

Dalbeck was the scoring leader with 29-points. Jared Graham and Reding also hit double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.

James Betz led the team in rebounds with 11. He also knocked down four shots. Reding had six rebounds and Graham hauled in five.

Zach Suby had three assists and two steals to help the team.

GHV 61, Eagle Grove 18

Eagle Grove (0-13, 1-16) didn’t stand much of a chance when they hosted the Cardinals on Saturday, Jan. 26. The Eagles were just no much for the solid GHV team.

Defense was the name of the game, as the Cardinals held the Eagles to a measly 18-points.

James Betz started the game rolling in the right direction with 11-points in the first quarter alone. By halftime, GHV led 34-11.

Landon Dalbeck took over the scoring roll in the third quarter, with seven-points. The bench was cleared in the fourth quarter and 10 players contributed to the 61-18 victory.

“It’s always a fun game when all the guys get into the action and get to cheer each other on,” said Coach Jake Young.

Betz had a solid game with 22-points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

Dalbeck ended the night with 10-points. Justin Reding and Kevin Meyers had seven-points apiece.

Other rebound leaders included Lucas Rayhons with five. Dalbeck and Jared Graham each hauled in four.

Graham led the team in assists with five. Zach Suby and Dalbeck had four assists apiece.

Holden Larson led the team in steals with three. Dalbeck and Graham had two steals apiece.

Reding had two blocked shots.

“Right now I feel good about the momentum we have going into next week’s game against a solid Clear Lake team,” said Young.