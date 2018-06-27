Cardinals continue win streak; move record to 9-6

(Above) GHV’s Caden Vitek got the win on the mound for the Cardinals against West Hancock. He allowed nine hits and five runs and struck out eight. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Picking up three wins in action last week, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team moved its record to 9-6.

GHV 11, West Hancock 5

The Cardinals handed West Hancock an 11-5 loss in a home contest on Monday, June 18.

The Eagles scored two runs in the first inning and GHV followed that with two of their own. Landon Dalbeck singled on a hard ground ball that scored Brady Hess. Ryan Meyers scored the second run on an error, 2-2.

The Cardinals pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. Meyers hit a single to left field that allowed Anthony Sherwood to score. Hess scored on a passed ball and Meyers scored on a grounder by Colton Schroeder. The final run was scored when Jared Shaw stole home after Rafe VanDusseldorp grounded out, 6-2.

West Hancock had a strong fourth inning, battling back to score three runs, 6-5. GHV scored one run in the bottom of fifth inning when Brody Boehnke smacked a double that scored Schroeder. The Cardinals racked up four more runs in the sixth inning to seal the victory.

Caden Vitek got the win on the mound. He allowed nine hits and five runs over seven innings. He struck out eight.

Meyers and Schroeder had multiple hits. Meyers scored three runs and had one RBI. Schroeder led the team in RBIs with two and he scored two runs.

The Cardinals played a strong defensive game and did not commit a single error in the field.

GHV 11, Nashua-Plainfield 1

The Cardinals got the bats swinging Friday night, June 22, when they easily downed Nashua-Plainfield, 11-1.

GHV got on the board first when Caden Vitek singled on a ground ball to left field that allowed Jordan Upmeyer to score.

Nashua-Plainfield only managed one run in the game and that came in the third inning. The Cardinals scored three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. A single by Colton Schroeder in the bottom of the fourth helped the cause by allowing both Anthony Shorewood and Ryan Meyers to cross the plate. One more run in the sixth inning by the Cardinals brought the game to a close.

Meyers got the win for GHV. He pitched seven innings, allowing one hit and one run, while striking out seven. Jack Ermer threw two innings in relief and recorded the last six outs.

The Cardinals racked up 12 hits in the game. Meyers, Caden Vitek and Schroeder all collected multiple hits. Meyers smacked a double, while Landon Dalbeck hit a triple.

Schroeder led the team in RBIs with four. Meyers and Vitek had two apiece.

GHV 5, Eagle Grove 4

In their second game of the night on Friday, June 22, the Cardinals faced Eagle Grove. GHV got the victory thanks to a walk-off single at the end of the game to topple the Eagles, 5-4.

The game was tied at four with the Cardinals batting in the bottom of the seventh when Landon Dalbeck singled on a 0-1 count, allowing Jack Ermer to score and giving GHV the one-run victory.

A double by Brady Hess scored Anthony Sherwood to get the game rolling in the first inning.

The Cards picked up three more runs in the fourth inning, thanks to a single by Brody Boehnke, a sacrifice fly by Caden Vitek and another single by Ermer.

Colton Schroeder was credited with the victory. He went four innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five. Sherwood threw three innings. He recorded the last nine outs to earn the save, He had three runs on three hits and struck out five.

Brady Hess led the team at the plate, going two-for-three with one RBI. Sherwood, Dalbeck, Schroeder, Vitek, and Ermer had one hit apiece.

Dalbeck, Boehnke, Vitek and Ermer each had one RBI.