Cardinal girls move volleyball record to 3-5 with one win; two losses

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team had a busy week, with a game on Tuesday and hosting a tournament on Saturday.

C-G-D 3, GHV 0

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team is coming into the home stretch of its 2018 season. The Cardinals are sixth in the Top of Iowa West Conference with a record of 3-5. GHV has an overall record of 10-19. Forest City is leading the TIC league with a mark of 8-0, followed closely by Lake Mills with a 7-1 record.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, the Cardinals faced Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, a non-TIC conference match-up. GHV fell in three games to C-G-D.

The Cowgirls came ready to play and posted a 25-11 score in the first game. C-G-D dominated in the second game, allowing GHV only four points on their way to the 25-4 win. The third match was once again all Cowboys, 25-13.

Offense was a little scarce for the Cardinals, with Chloe Frank and Morgan Ryerson leading the team at the net with three kills apiece. Erica Eenhuis, Jayden Frank, Megan Eastman and Tricia Hall had one kill each. Eenhuis and Frank had one block a piece.

Eenhuis led the defense with six digs, while Jamie Hejlik had three and Frank, Macey Spilman and Ryerson had two digs apiece.

Spilman led the team in assists with five and Maddie Graham had three assists.

At the service line, Frank had a strong night, serving 7/8. Graham was a perfect 6/6 and Eenhuis and Spilman were both 5/5.

“One of the girls’ goals going into this week’s matches was improving the number of block touches and then picking up those block touches and running an offense,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “The girls showed tremendous improvement in this area and we were running a competitive out-of-system offense.”

GHV Tournament

On Saturday the Cardinals hosted an eight-team tournament. GHV finished the day with a 1-2 record.

GHV had close matches with Mason City Newman, but came out on top with scores of 21-18 and 21-19.

Erica Eenhuis led the team with four kills, three digs and she was 6/7 serving with one ace.

Jayden Frank and Megan Eastman had three kills apiece. Jamie Hejlik, Maddie Graham and Morgan Ryerson had three digs each.

Macey Spilman and Graham led the team in assists, with six apiece.

Graham led the team at the service line with a perfect 10/10, while collecting two aces. Spilman was 8/8 at the service line.

The Cardinals fell to Northwood-Kensett, 21-18 and 21-14.

Graham again led the team at the service line with another perfect game, 9/9. Eenhuis also had a perfect game serving 8/8 with one ace.

Spilman led the team in assists with eight, while Graham set up four.

Eenhuis led the team at the net with six kills. Ryerson collected three kills.

Hejlik led the team on defense with five digs, while Spilman had four.

Central Springs rolled over the Cardinals with scores of 21-13 and 21-15.

Spilman had a good game against the Panthers. She led the team in digs and assists. She had five assists and six digs. She also led the team at the service line with a perfect 7/7.

Also having perfect days at the service line were Hejlik, who was 6/6, and Graham, who was 5/5.

Eenhuis and Ryerson led the team with four kills apiece. Eenhuis also had four digs and Ryerson had three.