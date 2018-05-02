Cardinal girls still looking for a win

(Above) GHV goalie Morgan Westendorf gives the ball a ride during Thursday night’s home game against Humboldt. Also pictured for the Cardinals is Maddie Williams and Abby Kale (17). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls are still looking for their first win on the soccer field, as they move their record to 0-5.

A-P 7, GHV 0

A slow start doomed the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls as they fell to Aplington-Parkersburg, 7-0, on the road on Thursday, April 24.

“It took a little bit to get into the game, but towards the end of the first half we started to click,” said Coach Hanna DeVries.

Alison Johnson got two shots on goal, while Hannah Whelan and Abby Kale got one shot apiece.

At the goalie position, Morgan Westendorf had 18 saves.

The starting line-up for the game was Cherrice Risius, Johnson, Jacki Van Oort, Payton Eichelberger, Bretta Carolus, Maddie Williams, Kale, Alaina Scott, Tehya Mitchell, Tori Sloan, and Westendorf.

Also seeing some solid playing time was Hannah Whelan, Sidney Wilson, Abby Sokol, Macey Spilman and Jayden Frank.

Humboldt 1, GHV 0

The Cardinals dropped a close match to Humboldt on Thursday, April 26. The Wildcats handed GHV a 1-0 loss.

Hannah Whelan led the team with four shots, three were on goal. Payton Eichelberger had four shots, with two on goal. Jayden Frank had two shots on goal. Maddie Williams had two shots and Jackie Van Oort had one shot on goal.

Morgan Westendorf had 10 saves and took one corner kick.

GHV Tournament

GHV hosted a tournament on Saturday, April 28. The Cardinals dropped both games.

In the first game of the day, GHV faced Webster City. The Cardinals were shut out by the Lynx, 1-0.

Hannah Whelan led the team on offense with three shots. Jackie Van Oort had two shots with one on goal. Payton Eichelberger recorded two shots and Maddie Williams and Jayden Ford each had one shot.

Morgan Westendorf had nine saves with one goal scored against her.

The Cardinals fell, 3-1, to Clear Lake in the second game of the tournament.

GHV scored its first goal of the season. Payton Eichelberger recorded the goal.

Jackie Van Oort and Hannah Whelan each took two shots and Jayden Frank and Maddie Williams had one shot on goal apiece.

At the goalie position, Morgan Westendorf had five saves.