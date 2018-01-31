Cardinal girls go to work

(Above) GHV’sMara Anderson makes a fast break down the floor during Tuesday night’s game

The Cardinal girls basketball team had a big week, winning two and dropping one. The girls are now 9-11 overall and 7-8 in the Top of Iowa West Conference.

Bishop Garrigan 64, GHV 56

Controlling the paint wasn’t enough, as the Cardinals fell victim to hot shooting and an abundance of turnovers on Tuesday, Jan. 23, when they faced Bishop Garrigan (10-4, 13-5).

The Cards were held scoreless for most of the first quarter, as the Golden Bears jumped out to an early eight-point lead. The Cards would spend the rest of the night fighting their way back into the game, but were never able to overcome the hole they got into in the game’s opening minutes.

Bishop Garrigan was hot from the three-point line, where they went 9/24. The Golden Bears also capitalized on turnovers, collecting 21-points on GHV’s 18 turnovers.

“Again it was a slow start offensively that ended up being the difference,” said Erpelding. “We really struggle identifying shooters in our zone defenses and that was the problem here.”

The Cards were led by Jillian Heitland with 26-points, including four three-pointers. Heitland also had seven rebounds and two steals.

Jade Hanson added 16-points, seven rebounds and two assists. Jayden Frank also pitched in five points and had four assists.

“We have made huge strides since Christmas, but we must continue to improve the final month of the season so we can make a run in the post season,” said Erpelding.

GHV 74, Lake Mills 69

The nets were hot from the beginning, as GHV battled Lake Mills (6-8, 7-11) on Friday, Jan. 26.

Three-point bombs were exchanged throughout the first quarter, keeping the game close in the first half as the lead seesawed back and forth.

A pair of threes by Maddie Williams helped the Cardinals reclaim the lead and go into halftime on a 14-3 run for a score of 43-33.

All that momentum only stoked the flames of the Cardinal scoring machine, as they pulled away even further in the third quarter. But midway through the fourth, the Bulldogs made one final push, all but erasing the once 20-point deficit. The Cards held on down the stretch by connecting on some key free throws to seal the game, 74-69.

In a game where nearly every facet was equal between the two teams, rebounding made the difference. The Cards snagged 10 more offensive rebounds than the opponent, creating more second chance points and more opportunity for success.

Both teams were blistering from the three-point line. GHV was 9/16, while Lake Mills was 7/15.

“We ended the night with 16 assists on 23 field goals, which is very good. That has been one of our focal points since Christmas and we have done a much better job sharing the ball in the second half of the season,” said GHV Head Coach Matt Erpelding.

The Cards had a pair of double-doubles on the night. Mara Anderson had 15-points and 10-rebounds and Jayden Frank ended with 10-points, 14-rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Jillian Heitland led the team by pouring in 21-points. She was 5/6 from the three-point line. She also had two assists, two steals and a block.

Other leaders included Maddie Williams with 15-points (3/4 from the three point line) and six assists. Morgan Ryerson ended with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

GHV 69, Eagle Grove 35

The Cardinals picked up a big 69-35 home win over Eagle Grove on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Eagle Grove (2-12, 4-13) was first on the board. But it wouldn’t last long, as the next trip down the floor, Jillian Heitland sank a three to take a lead the Cards would never relinquish. The two teams battled for much of the first quarter before a quick run put the Cards up 10.

“Our transition offense was a big part in us pulling away,” said Erpelding.

Heitland scorched the nets, putting up 24-points on 9/15 shooting, including three from behind the three-point line. She also grabbed six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Jade Hanson had a big night, as well, with 13-points and seven rebounds to go with two blocked shots.

Other statistical leaders included: Jayden Frank with seven points, five rebounds and six steals; Maddie Williams had seven points, four rebounds and five assists; and Mara Anderson ended with four points and four rebounds.

The team travels to North Union on Friday, Feb. 2. Game time is 6:15 p.m.