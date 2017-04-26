Cardinal boys compete in four golf meets last week

It was a full week of golf for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys golf team, as they competed in four meets.

On Monday, April 17, the squad competed at Rice Lake. The Cardinals won the meet with a 172. Forest City was only two strokes behind with a 174 and Lake Mills ended with a 207.

Matthew Heinemann shot a season’s best score of 38 and was named medalist of the meet. Grady Umbarger fired a 43 and Tyler Obermann recorded a 45. Tyler Kumsher and Josh Chizek rounded out the score with 46s.

“Rice Lake is an excellent golf course which the players scored very well on, especially since this was the first time they had seen it,” said Coach Ken Krause.

On Tuesday the Cards hosted a triangular with Lake Mills and West Fork. GHV shot a season best score of 167 to take the top honors. Lake Mills shot a 197 and West Fork carded a 247.

Umbarger had his best round of the season with a 38. The score earned him medalist honors. Heinemann was right behind him, earning runner-up honors with a 39. Obermann and Sam Umbarger both shot 45s, while Chizek shot a 46 and Kumsher ended with a 49.

Umbarger and Heinemann again went one-and-two at a triangular held at North Iowa on Thursday, April 13. Umbarger shot a 41 and Heinemann ended with a 42. Obermann and Chizek were also right in there with a 44 and 45 respectively.

The Cardinals won the triangular with the season’s best team score of 172 points. North Iowa had a team score of 206 and Eagle Grove had a 221.

“Freshman Sam Umbarger is showing great promise with a nice 46,” said Krause.

On Friday, April 21, the Cardinals came close to defeating the defending “Top of Iowa Champions” on their own course when they traveled to Spring Valley Golf Course to take on Bishop Garrigan and North Iowa. Bishop Garrigan won the triangular with 179 points. GHV was not far behind with 188. North Iowa ended with a team score of 246.

“That close of a score shows that we will be able to compete in the “Top of Iowa” tournament this season,” said Krause. “Grady and Matt continued their strong play on a cool, windy night.”

Umbarger and Heinemann ended with scores of 41 and 42. Josh Chizek ended with a 51 and Obermann had the final score of 54 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals’ record stands at 9-4.