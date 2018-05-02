Busy week on the links for CL girls

(Above) Clear Lake’s Mattie Krause earned runner-up honors at the CL Invitational with a 45. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake girls golf team had meets Monday and Tuesday, April 23 and 24, at Meadow Hills in Iowa Falls.

On Monday, the Lions competed against Algona, Clarion, Iowa Falls, Webster City. Clear Lake won the meet with a score of 200. Algona finished with a score of 221, CGD was third with 223 and Iowa Falls had 241.

Clear Lake’s Mattie Krause was the individual winner with a 45 and Ashley DeLong was the runner-up with a 47. Other counting scores included 54s from Jordyn Barragy and Erin Carew. Alexis King and Joslyn Gannon came in with rounds of 62 and 68 respectively.

Tuesday the Lions took on Iowa Falls and Eagle Grove and beat both with a 201. Iowa Falls was second with 229. Once again the Lions had the first and second place individuals. Ashely DeLong had the low round with a 43 and Mattie Krause was runner-up with a 45. Jordyn Barragy was next for the Lions with a 54. Erin Carew carded a 59. Alexis King finished with a score of 60 and Rylee King had an 87.

CL Invitational

The Clear Lake girls dominated two North Central Conference contenders playing at Veterans Memorial Friday, April 27. The Lions posted a score of 191 to easily outdistance Humboldt (213) and Clarion-Goldfield (221).

Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong earned first place medalist honors with a round of 45. Teammate Mattie Krause was second, also scoring 45.

The remainder of the Lions’ scoring was provided by Erin Carew (49) and Jordyn Barragy (52). Also playing varsity was Alexis King (55) and Joslyn Gannon (69).

CGD Tourney

Ashley DeLong fired an 86 to finish as runner-up and help the Lions to a tournament title at the Clarmond Country Club in Clarion Saturday, April 28.

DeLong had rounds of 45 and 41 to lead the Lions. Mattie Krause was next with a (49-48) 97, followed by Erin Carew (52-52) 104 and Alexis King (52-54) 106. Also competing was Jordyn Barragy (56-54) 110 and Joslyn Gannon (73-80) 153.

GHV’s Bailee Frayne took medalist honors with a (45-33) 78.

The Lions finished with a team total of 393. Humboldt was runner-up with 404 and GHC was third with 415. Rounding out the field was CSG (430), Algona (449), West Hancock (456), Lake Mills (461) and Pocahontas Area (473).