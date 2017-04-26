Busy week on the links for CL girls

(Above) Jordyn Barragy was the runner-up medalist at Clear Lake’s home meet Thursday. Barragy fired a 46. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake girls golf team had a busy week, playing four conference teams, a non-conference match and participating in their first 18-hole tournament of the season.

Humboldt 181, CL 196, C-G 217

On Tuesday, April 18, the Lions traveled to Clarion to play Clarion-Goldfield and Humboldt. Humboldt won with a 181, Clear Lake carded a 196, and C-G 217.

The four counting scores for Clear Lake were Ashley DeLong 44, Mattie Krause and Jordyn Barragy both with a 49, and Erin Carew 54. The two non-counting scores were provided by Grace Hartnett, 60, and Madison Gochanour, 64.

“We played some tricky greens and we lost a few strokes with our wedges, but we made great improvement from our first meet,” said Coach Adam Brinkman. “Humboldt is very solid squad, and they are the conference favorites.”

CL 191, Newman 223

The Lions hosted Newman Catholic at Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course on Thursday, April 20, and won 191-223.

Ashley DeLong was medalist with a 38 and Jordyn Barragy was runner up medalist with a 46. Also scoring for Clear Lake was Grace Hartnett 52, Mattie Krause 56, Erin Carew 55, and Madison Gochanour 62.

“The weather was cold and very windy. We battled very well considering the elements that we had to play in,” said Coach Brinkman. “To have Ashley shoot a 38 was good to see out of her. All season she’s been right there in the low 40’s with a few bumps, and for her to have nine

