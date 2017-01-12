Busy week for GHV wrestlers

Case records 100th win; Shaw sets school record

It was a big week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura grapplers, as they returned from winter break to compete in two meets and one tournament.

Rockford Meet

The Cardinals traveled to Rockford on Tuesday, Jan. 3, where they faced Iowa Falls-Alden, Central Elkader and Rockford. GHV topped Rockford, 45-35, and Central Elkader, 60-12, but lost to Iowa Falls-Alden, 49-31.

Against Central Elkader, GHV collected nine forfeits. Grady Umbarger picked up the lone win for the Cardinals, pinning Mat Whittle in :52. Zach Eichman was the only other Cardinal to have a match and he was pinned by Andrey Shirbroun in 3:32.

GHV picked up four wins against Rockford. The Cardinals got back-to-back wins at 145 and 152. Brady Hess pinned Gavin Reicks at 145 in 5:43, while Anthony Sherwood pinned Blake Farr in 3:43 at 152 pounds. Conner Shaw picked up an 8-3 decision over Dakota Vance at 170 pounds. At 220 pounds, Grady Umbarger pinned Grant Staudt in 1:52.

The Cadets gave the Cardinals all they could handle. GHV only managed to pick up four wins. Shaw opened the match with 3-1 decision over Michael Kent at 170 pounds. Tyler Nielsen pinned Maxwell Adams in 2:42 at 285 pounds. Anthony Sherwood wrestled his way to a 17-9 major decision against Levi Henderson at 152 pounds. At 160 pounds, Colyn Schoneman pinned Riley McWherter in 1:09.

North Union Meet

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cardinals picked up two big wins and a loss. GHV topped North Union, 60-18, and West Bend-Mallard, 63-12. They lost by a landslide to Lake Mills, 64-8.

A highlight of the meet was Conner Shaw becoming GHV’s all time take down leader. Shaw recorded his 308th career take down to become the new record holder at GHV.

Six pins helped the Cardinals to a huge win over North Union. Colyn Schoneman and Conner Shaw got things rolling with back-to-back pins at 160 and 170 pounds. Schoneman pinned Adam Brandt in :23. Shaw recorded a fall in :41 against Lane Evenson at 170 pounds. Tyler Nielsen pinned Jake Anderson at 285 pounds in :39. It took Caleb Renner a little longer, but he got the job done at 126 pounds, pinning Jacob Bollinger in 5:11. Anthony Sherwood recorded a pin at 152 pounds in 5:52.

The match against West Bend Mallard started with six forfeits. Brady Hess was the first Cardinal to wrestle at 145 pounds. He won by a 10-6 decision over Hunter Jergens. Sherwood won at 152 pounds with a pin in :58 against Michael Auten. Schoneman also got a pin at 160 pounds. He stuck Mason Studer in :36. Shaw recorded a pin in 1:08 at 170 pounds against Cole Dickey. Back-to-back pins at the upper weights finished the match. Umbarger stuck Corbin Studer in 1:41 at 220 pounds, while Nielsen pinned Gio Falcon in :33 at 285 pounds.

The Cardinals lost 10 matches and only won two when they faced Lake Mills. Shaw and Sherwood were the only Cardinals to get wins. Shaw won by a 13-4 major decision over Cole Bergo. Sherwood also won by a major decision, 11-3, against Zach Johnson at 152 pounds.

GTRA Invite

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Cardinals finished fourth with 124.5 points at the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Invite. Conner Shaw was the lone Cardinal to claim a championship. Brady Hess and Jace Pringnitz