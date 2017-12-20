Busy week for GHV grapplers

(Above) GHV’s Luke Brown tries to flip a North Union opponent during a home meet Tuesday, Dec. 12. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a busy week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team. The Cards competed in a triangular, a dual and a tournament.

Home triangular

GHV hosted Forest City, Central Springs and North Union in a triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Cardinals dropped all three bouts. They fell to Forest City, 51-16; to Central Springs, 60-18; and to North Union, 42-21.

Against Forest City, Drew Furst, at 113-pounds, pinned Wyatt Gelhaus in 3:18. Jared Shaw, at 152-pounds, received a forfeit. Spencer Formanek, who wrestles at 160-pounds, picked up an 11-1 major decision over Dylan Jenkins.

The Cards scored three wins against Central Springs. Shaw pinned Max Howes in 3:38. Nick Billings, at 195-pounds, and Furst both had forfeits. The Cardinals forfeited six matches.

Against North Union, GHV picked up three wins and one forfeit. Shaw pinned Trevor Kruse in 1:54. Formanek picked up a 6-4 decision over Skylar Lufkin. Billings pinned Tysen Zinnel in 5:37. Furst received a forfeit.

Forest City Dual

The Cardinals picked up a win on Thursday, Dec. 14, when they topped Belmond-Klemme, 30-27, in a dual at Forest City. GHV fell to Forest City, 54-22.

Spencer Formanek and Nick Billings both pinned their opponents. Shaw topped Owen Launderville in 3:04 and Billings recorded his fall in 1:32. Luke Brown, at 145-pounds, Cade Steenhard, at 152-poounds and Jared Shaw all received forfeits.

Drew Furst, Shaw and Buck Weaver, who wrestles at 182-pounds, all pinned their Forest City opponents. Furst pinned Wyatt Gelhaus in 1:07. Shaw pinned Kristian Gunderson in 3:19. Weaver recorded his fall against Josef Kudej in 2:31. Formanek picked up a 12-4 major decision over Dylan Jenkins.

Jones Brothers Invite

On Saturday, Dec. 16, GHV competed in the 10th Annual Jones Brothers Invitational in Iowa Falls.

Nick Billings wrestled well and was runner-up at 182-pounds. Billings received a bye in the first round. In the semifinal, he won by a 7-2 decision over David Crow of North Butler-Clarksville. He lost to Kyle Schaper in the finals by a 2-1 decision.

Jared Shaw, at 152-pounds, placed third. Shaw pinned West Marshall’s Conley Petermeier in the first round in :30. He fell in the second round to Newman Catholic’s Kam Black by a 15-6 major decision. In the consolation round he won by a 6-4 decision against Curtis Niedert, of North Butler-Clarksville. He won the third place match by pinning Iowa Valley’s Isaiah Moncada in 3:44.

At 113-pounds, Drew Furst placed fourth. He received a bye in the first round and fell in the second match by a 4-1 decision. In the consolation round, he received a bye. He was pinned in the third place match in 2:53.

A request for coaches comments was not acknowledged.